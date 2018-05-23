League of Legends’ New Cursor Is Coming in June

League of Legends’ updated cursor is now planned to be added to the PBE servers sometime in June.

The cursor update has been a long time coming with the current version shown in the image above the same one that players have had for years since the game launched. League’s golden glove has directed players around the game for a long time, but come next month, a new cursor will replace the one that players have gotten used to.

“[The cursor] has been testing pretty well. We’ll get it onto PBE in a couple of weeks or so to start gathering wider feedback,” Riot Games’ Andrei “Riot Meddler” van Roon said on the League boards. Since it’ll still be a work in progress some things may be rough or experimental still (e.g. we’ll probably still be trying different approaches for how the cursor reacts when you mouse over an enemy target).”

Riot Meddler didn’t specifically say June in his Gameplay Thoughts post, but the Rioter’s tweet specified that the new cursor would hit the PBE in “early or mid June.”

Our plans for 8.11 jungle adjustments

A look at some of the data we’re still digging through on jungler XP/gold changes

New cursor on PBE early or mid Junehttps://t.co/qh0Bwuet3U — Andrei van Roon (@RiotMeddler) May 23, 2018

Unfortunately, no evidence of what the new cursor would look like was shared, not even a work-in-progress look at the new thing-clicker. This means that we’ll have to wait until it’s ready to go on the PBE to see what it looks like, though it’s quite likely that Riot Games will show off the new look before or alongside that release, possibly showing off some different iterations that were considered during the update.

The update for the cursor was first announced earlier in the month when Riot Games said that the goal was to update the cursor that’s looking a bit outdated now. Instead of slinging a new hand out on the live servers in a hurry, Riot Meddler said that they’re taking it a bit slower.

“We’ve just started looking at updating LoL’s cursor (it’s certainly showing its age),” Riot Meddler said at the beginning of May. “Plan is to have an updated one in internal testing for a while. Once it’s looking solid, we’ll then get it onto PBE for a second round of feedback (best guess is that’ll be a month or two away). We’re taking a slower, more deliberate pace with that testing because of how impactful changes to interface elements like cursors can be, especially when you’ve spent a lot of time using the previous version and are pretty accustomed to how it behaves.”