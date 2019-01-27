New ‘League of Legends’ Feature Will Showcase Champion Accomplishments

There’s a new League of Legends feature Riot Games has in the works that’ll let players flex on their opponents by showing off different accomplishments they’ve made on certain champions.

Revealed in the dev diary video above to be a work-in-progress product that’s coming some time this year, League of Legends skin producer Carlos “I Am Carlos” Giffoni hinted at what the new accomplishment-displaying feature will do. The Rioter spoke mostly about skins during the video, but towards the end, he teased the new feature.

“Outside of skins, we’ve been working on a new product that will be introducing a new way for you to track and showcase your skills and your accomplishments on your favorite champions while you flex on your opponents in game,” the Rioter said. “Keep an eye out for more details on that product in the first half of the year.”

Other parts of the video used different visuals as teasers when the Rioter talked about Riot Games’ 2019 plans, but no such hints were shared when talking about the new project.

Without any other details provided, it’s hard to know how the feature will be implemented, but it’s interesting to see that it’ll apparently be usable in-game for other players to see. League of Legends players who have spent quite a bit of time with one champion will already be familiar with the Mastery system that lets individual champs gain levels as players invest time into them, a system that immediately comes to mind when thinking of this new product. But with that Mastery feature already broadly showing off accomplishment with a champion in the form of a displayed level, it sounds like this new system will display more specific accomplishments.

More info on that new feature won’t be known until Riot Games shares additional details, but a timeframe has at least been given for that reveal with info expected to come within the first half of the year. The League of Legends video did give more specific examples of what to expect from 2019 though with new skins being hinted at along with events related to existing skin lines and one that will pit cats against dogs.