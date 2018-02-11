League of Legends Is Testing a New Rune That’s Perfect for Singed

If you’re a Singed player who likes to run fast and antagonize your opponent in lane, League of Legends has a new rune being tested that’ll be a perfect fit.

The new rune that’s now on the PBE is called Time Warp Tonic, a replacement for the Celestial Body rune that’s found in the fourth tier of Inspiration runes. Celestial Body currently gives a decent early game boost to survivability with +100 health at the cost of 10 percent damage to monsters and champions until 10 minutes pass, but the new Time Warp Tonic gives a familiar boost to potion strength as well as a movement speed buff.

Time Warp Tonic was detailed in a Surrender@20 update with a full description of the new rune that’s a prime fit in any Singed’s rune page:

Time Warp Tonic:

“Your potions and elixirs last 20% longer, and you gain 5% [Movement Speed] while under the effect of potions or elixirs.”

Similar to the stat bonus that the Inspiration rune path provided, this rune gives the 20 percent extension to items like the Corrupting Potion that Singed so often starts with while also giving extra movement speed while under the effects. This means that an early Refillable or Corrupting Potion purchase with this rune will guarantee the extra time in lane that most Singed players are already used to while also making it even harder for opponents to catch up with the speedy champion.

One of the only downsides to this rune is that is exists in the same tier as other options that both work on Singed as well. This rune’s placement means that Singed players can’t choose the cooldown reduction-filled Cosmic Insight or the Approach Velocity rune that allows Singed to quickly catch up to enemies that he’s impaired or move in on impaired teammates to save them.

As for the effect of this rune that was previously attached to the Inspiration path as a stat bonus, taking Inspiration no longer gives the bonus potion and elixir duration boost when choosing the tree. Instead, it simply gives the stats that the other trees would include such as health for Resolve or attack speed for Precision.

The rune is currently on the PBE for testing and may undergo additional changes before going live.