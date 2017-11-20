League of Legends Reveals New Snowdown Skins

League of Legends’ new Snowdown skins have been revealed with elves, Santa, and reindeer to help get you through the holiday season.

If you were hoping to see a Candy Kayn skin for the still newish jungler, you’ll have to keep your hopes up until next year. Previewed through the League of Legends Instagram account, Jinx, Draven, and Poppy are the three champions that have been confirmed as the recipient for this year’s Snowdown skins. The short video that was seen through the account just showed the recall animations for each of the champions’ skins, so there’s a lot more to be seen once they eventually move to the PBE.

A post shared by League of Legends (@leagueoflegends) on Nov 20, 2017

The skins are called Ambitious Elf Jinx, Santa Draven, and Snow Fawn Poppy. Poros and penguins run abound in the champions’ recall animations, and each champion has their signature weapons modified to fit the wintery theme as well. Draven’s axes are shown the clearest of the three champions, the two blades taking on an icy look as he recalls in his candy cane-clad throne.

These new skins don’t have prices just yet, but you can expect to see those details along with full turnarounds and gameplay soon. Previous Snowdown skins have run for 1350 RP though, so you can likely expect a similar price to be attached to the new skins for Jinx, Draven, and Poppy.

While the new skins take the spotlight in the Instagram preview, you’ll notice that there are some wintery elements going on behind them as well. It looks Summoner’s Rift will once again be overrun by Poros, gingerbread men, and other related decorations whenever this year’s Snowdown event kicks off, and if past Snowdown events are any indication, there will be plenty more content to go with the skins and the maps. Summoner Icons, holiday emotes, and more loot will likely be available during the event with some missions to accompany them.

Look for the new League of Legends skins soon when they eventually hit the PBE, but expect to see the upcoming PROJECT event first before we move onto this year’s Snowdown skins.