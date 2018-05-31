League of Legends Is Adding Optional Emote Bubbles

Riot Games took to their League of Legends forums once more to respond to the feedback given about emotes in-game. In an effort to make them more pleasing to players, Riot opens up about what’s coming next in patch 8.12 for PBE. This includes optional emote bubbles, which is something that many have been talking about for quite some ti me.

In an effort to be more team-based, Riot is adding new Emote Bubbles. According to their post, “One of the problems with emotes right now is that they’re mostly used to communicate with your lane opponent. Emote Bubbles show each teammate’s emotes, whether or not their champ is on your screen.”

The developer added, “We hope that this will encourage more within-team expression, like high-fiving your Top lane for that First Blood all the way from bot. You can disable Emote Bubbles in Settings if you don’t want to see them.”

The new features are going to be testing soon, but if the feedback shows that the desired affect hasn’t been achieved – then it’s back to the drawing board. Riot also added in a few notes about some of the upcoming quality of life updates coming soon regarding the Emotes Collection tab, stating:

You can now view emotes that you don’t have and directly purchase them from your collection



You can now sort emotes alphabetically or by the order in which your acquired them



New Emote Sounds



All emotes will have sound effects attached to them for a little extra oomph

They also mentioned their plans to sell Mystery Emote Tokens that were seen in the past as part of loot bundles. Now they will be available as standalone purchases that will unlock random – not previously owned – emotes. They won’t be available all of the time, but will show up in the shop periodically.

More sales are also on the horizon, including much older emotes for unbeatable prices. The team is definitely looking for feedback regarding the upcoming changes, so don’t hesitate to tell them (respectfully) if you feel like something isn’t working.