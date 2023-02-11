League of Legends: Origins Is Now Free

League of Legends players can now check out League of Legends: Origins for free roughly two and a half years after it was first released. This documentary from Riot Games and filmmaker Leslie Iwerks is meant to give some insights into the early days of League spanning from 2006 to 2017 with plenty of prominent members from the League community featured in the documentary. It was previously available to purchase or rent on multiple platforms when it was released years ago, but now, watching it is as simple as heading to YouTube and setting aside an hour or so.

The League of Legends: Origins documentary got uploaded to YouTube this week by Riot Games in a surprise rerelease after its tenure on other platforms. It was announced in 2019 as part of the 10-year anniversary celebrations Riot held at the time. Netflix, console marketplaces, Amazon, and other platforms were a few of the easiest ways to watch it then, but it's now got no barrier to watching it.

You can check out League of Legends: Origins below:

"As we were making League of Legends in the early days, we were thinking this journey we all took together could be worth capturing for the community," Riot's initial announcement for League of Legends: Origins said back in October 2019. "From 2012-2017, Leslie Iwerks, renowned documentary maker, joined us on our journey as we built and scaled League of Legends. For our 10 year anniversary, we're sharing the footage and history from the early days of League of Legends. For the 10 Year Anniversary of League of Legends, we wanted to share the interviews and moments she captured."

Riot Games co-founder Brandon Beck, streamer Pokimane, and esports content creator Travis Gafford are among a few of the people that you'll see throughout the documentary. You'll also see a range of champions from League, of course, including some very early looks at what these champions looked like before their releases and eventual reworks.

If you're still looking for more League of Legends to watch after finishing the documentary, Arcane is still on Netflix, too, if you haven't seen it already. A second season is in the works as well, but that doesn't yet have a release date.