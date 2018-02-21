League of Legends Patch 8.4 Overhauls AP Items

The newest League of Legends patch is taking a hard look at the most popular AP items while introducing new ones and bringing back old favorites.

Earlier in the month, Riot Games offered a preview of the changes coming to items like Luden’s Echo, Lost Chapter, Archangel’s Staff, and other AP items. While the work-in-progress update on the items that came earlier offered screenshots of the new and old items and their changes, the official patch notes offer a much more comprehensive look at all the items with a detailed changelist.

The changes are a mixture of buffs, nerfs, and power shifts that’ll affect pretty much every League of Legends mage in some way, all of the changes found below in their respective categories.

Current Item Changes

Lost Chapter

TOTAL COST: 900 gold ⇒ 1100 gold

[NEW] UNIQUE PASSIVE: Haste: 10% cooldown reduction

Luden’s Echo

BUILD PATH: Needlessly Large Rod + Aether Wisp + 1100 gold ⇒ Lost Chapter + Amplifying Tome + Blasting Wand + 915 gold

TOTAL COST: 3200 gold ⇒ 3300 gold

ABILITY POWER: 100 ⇒ 90

[REMOVED] MOVEMENT SPEED: +10%

[NEW] MANA: 500

[NEW] COOLDOWN REDUCTION: 10%

[NEW] UNIQUE PASSIVE: Haste: 10% cooldown reduction

Hextech GLP-800

BUILD PATH: Catalyst of Aeons + Hextech Revolver + 850 gold ⇒ Lost Chapter + Hextech Revolver + 850 gold

MANA: 400 ⇒ 500

[REMOVED] HEALTH: No longer grants 300 health

[REMOVED] ETERNITY: Restore mana equal to 15% of damage taken from champions. Restore health equal to 20% of mana spent, up to 15 health per cast, while toggle abilities can heal for up to 15 per second.

[NEW] COOLDOWN REDUCTION: 10%

[NEW] UNIQUE PASSIVE: Haste: This item gains an additional 10% cooldown reduction

[UPDATED] LESS FROSTY: Frost Bolt now only damages and slows first unit hit (per missile)

[UPDATED] LONGER WINTER: Frost Bolt slow decays over 0.5 seconds ⇒ 1 second

[UPDATED] STRAIGHT AND NARROW: Frost Bolt cone narrowed by 10 degrees. Frost Bolt cone range increased by 200

FROST BOLT SLOW PERCENT: 65% ⇒ 40%

FROST BOLT MISSILE SPEED: 2000 ⇒ 1600

Current Item Changes (Cont’d)

Archangel’s Staff

BUILD PATH: Tear of the Goddess + Needlessly Large Rod + 1100 gold ⇒ Tear of the Goddess + Amplifying Tome + Lost Chapter + 915 gold

TOTAL COST: 3100 gold ⇒ 3200 gold

ABILITY POWER: 80 ⇒ 50

MANA: 250 ⇒ 650 (Mana Charge passive still grants up to 750 additional mana)

[NEW] COOLDOWN REDUCTION: 10%

[NEW] UNIQUE PASSIVE: Haste: 10% cooldown reduction

Seraph’s Embrace SAME: The changes to Archangel’s Staff carry over to Seraph’s Embrace as well.



Liandry’s Torment

[REMOVED] UNIQUE PASSIVE: No longer grants Eyes of Pain: +15 flat magic penetration

[NEW] UNIQUE PASSIVE: Madness: Damaging champions increases the damage you deal by 2% per second until exiting combat (up to 10%)

[UPDATED] UNIQUE PASSIVE: Torment: 2% target’s current health per second ⇒ 1% of the target’s maximum health per second

Haunting Guise

ABILITY POWER: 25 ⇒ 35

[REMOVED] UNIQUE PASSIVE: No longer grants Eyes of Pain: +15 flat magic penetration

[NEW] UNIQUE PASSIVE: Madness: Damaging champions increases the damage you deal by 2% per second until exiting combat (up to 10%)

Morellonomicon

BUILD PATH: Lost Chapter + Fiendish Codex + Amplifying Tome + 665 gold ⇒ Oblivion Orb + Blasting Wand + 650 gold

TOTAL COST: 2900 gold ⇒ 3000 gold

ABILITY POWER: 100 ⇒ 80

[REMOVED] MANA: No longer grants 400 mana

[REMOVED] UNIQUE COOLDOWN REDUCTION: No longer grants 20% unique cooldown reduction

[NEW] UNIQUE PASSIVE: Touch of Death: +15 flat magic penetration

[NEW] UNIQUE PASSIVE: Cursed Strike: Magic damage dealt to champions inflicts them with Grievous Wounds for 3 seconds

[REMOVED] UNIQUE PASSIVE: Magic damage dealt to champions below 35% health no longer inflicts them with Grievous Wounds for 8 seconds—this was replaced by Cursed Strike above

[REMOVED] UNIQUE PASSIVE: Enemy champion takedowns no longer restore 20% of your maximum mana

New Items

In addition to all the changes coming to existing AP items, two new options are also being added. The first is Oblivion Orb, the item seen above that builds into Morellonomicon, and with the second being Spellbinder, an item that adopts the former build path of Luden’s Echo with a movement speed-granting active.

Oblivion Orb

BUILD PATH: Ruby Crystal + Amplifying Tome + 665 gold

TOTAL COST: 1500 gold

ABILITY POWER: 25

HEALTH: 200

UNIQUE PASSIVE: Touch of Death: +15 flat magic penetration

Spellbinder

BUILD PATH: Aether Wisp + Needlessly Large Rod + 700 gold

TOTAL COST: 2800 gold

ABILITY POWER: 100

MOVEMENT SPEED: 10%

UNIQUE PASSIVE: Nearby allied and enemy spellcasts charge Spellbinder up to a cap (100 maximum)

UNIQUE ACTIVE: Gain a maximum of 30% decaying movement speed and 100 ability power for 4 seconds, based on charges spent (60 second cooldown)

Twin Shadows Returns, Small Item Changes

The last of the new items is one that’s really not that new at all: Twin Shadows. This item was a must-have for many supports as well as other AP champions thanks to its active effect that slows nearby enemies, the effect that the Frost Queen’s Claim had before the effect was removed.

In addition to this new item, several other items received small changes that Riot Games referred to as “efficiency adjustments.”

Twin Shadows

BUILD PATH: Fiendish Codex + Aether Wisp + 650 gold

TOTAL COST: 2400 gold

ABILITY POWER: 60

MOVEMENT SPEED: 7%

COOLDOWN REDUCTION: 10%

UNIQUE ACTIVE: Spectral Pursuit: Summons 2 Spooky Ghosts that hunt down nearby champions, revealing them and Haunting them on contact. Haunted enemies are slowed by 40% for up to 5 seconds based on the distance the ghosts travel. (90 second cooldown)

Void Staff

Ability Power: 80 ⇒ 70

Rabadon’s Deathcap

TOTAL COST: 3800 gold ⇒ 3600 gold

BUILD PATH: Needlessly Large Rod + Blasting Wand + Amplifying Tome + 1265 gold ⇒ Needlessly Large Rod + Needlessly Large Rod + 1100 gold

[UPDATED] UNIQUE PASSIVE: Increases ability power by 35% ⇒ Increases ability power by 40%

Rylai’s Crystal Scepter