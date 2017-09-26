League of Legends’ PBE Signups Are Reopening Soon

After being closed for quite a while, the League of Legends PBE will once again open its doors to new testers before the preseason hits.

The reopening of the PBE signups was confirmed Monday during a livestream where Riot Games’ Meddler, Wrekz, and Phreak discussed the new Runes Reforged system coming during the preseason. While most of the stream focused on the new runes and their unique effects, they also gave players a rough timeframe of when the PBE signups will be available, saying that it’ll be some time in October.

There wasn’t a firm date put on when the signups would once again reopen, but with September already nearly over, the date for the signups should be revealed pretty soon. The preseason won’t start until afterwards in November, so the next month should give players plenty of time to get their accounts in order so that they can join the PBE testing grounds to try out the new runes.

The new runes are certainly going to be the main drive for players to take the PBE plunge so that they can get a first look at how the new Keystone Runes and other powerful options will work with their favorite champions. Along with these runes, each champion will be receiving stat changes to accommodate the loss of raw stats from the current runes, another change that’s going to require quite a bit of testing.

Those new runes are actually expected to land on the PBE on Tuesday, Sept. 26, but if you don’t have a PBE account now and miss out on the October signup period, you’ll be out of luck until the new runes go live for everyone during the preseason.

Riot’s livestream also confirmed that those new runes would become fully available for everyone on Nov. 8, the date that this year’s preseason is scheduled to begin. If you have no plans to enter the PBE yourself between now and then, you’ll have to look to Riot and community discussions for runes news. But with the runes hitting he PBE very soon, there will likely be no short supply of appreciations, speculations and frustrations with how the new runes impact League.

A specific date for when League players can join the PBE is expected to be revealed soon.