League of Legends Reveals More Pool Party Skins

✖

Riot Game expanded one of League of Legends’ most popular lines of skins this week by revealing not one but two more Pool Party cosmetics. The summertime skins being added to the game this time are for Braum and Sett, two champions who already have no shortage of skins but will soon add two more to their collections. A preview of the skins’ appearances was shared on social media ahead of their arrival on the PBE for test servers players to try out.

You can check out the skins for Braum and Sett below after they were revealed on Tuesday. Like many of the other Pool Party skins, these cosmetics strip the champions of their shirts and outfits them with pool attire including glowsticks, flower necklaces, and colorful drinks. The shared splash arts for the champions were also shared and can be seen beneath the PBE video.

These PBE Previews are sure to make a splash🏊‍♂️ 🌊 Pool Party Braum

🌊 Pool Party Sett pic.twitter.com/1tdGGu4jYF — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) May 25, 2021

Tiki-tastic splash art! Pool Party Braum and Sett are ready for some summer fun🧉☀️ pic.twitter.com/Jdgq5lcDIb — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) May 25, 2021

If you want to get really particular about the League of Legends lore involving the Pool Party universe, it looks like Sett is now part of the lifeguard category of the skins considering how he’s up in what appears to be the lifeguard tower within the splash art. Braum’s role is a bit less certain since he’s prepping drinks, but Sett at least appears to be a lifeguard like Renekton and Taric unless he’s just decided to take over that spot.

With these two champions added, the Pool Party line of skins continues to grow to one of the ones that encompasses pretty much every type of champion and certainly every possible role a champion could fill. Besides these two and the previously mentioned Renekton and Taric, the Pool Party line is comprised of other champions including Draven, Caitlyn, Fiora, Dr. Mundo, Graves, Gangplank, Heimerdinger, Lee Sin, Jarvan IV, Lulu, Leona, Miss Fortune, Orianna, Rek’Sai, Syndra, Zac, Taliyah, Ziggs, and Zoe. Though he doesn’t have “Pool Party” in the skin’s name, Surfer Singed is also considered to be part of the Pool Party universe.

As is the case with all other skins that are added, these skins will be tested first on the PBE servers before going live for everyone to purchase. They’ll be available at 1,350 RP each whenever they launch after the testing has run its course.