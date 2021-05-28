League of Legends Kicks Off PROJECT Event With New Skins and Nexus Blitz

✖

Riot Games started up another of League of Legends’ recurring events this week with new PROJECT skins, quests, and more taking over the client for the next month. Like other events before it, this one comes with a pass players can purchase to earn a limited-time currency to be redeemed for Chromas and other types of loot, but the new PROJECT skins themselves can only be purchased outright with RP. The event also welcomed Nexus Blitz back to the game, an experimental game mode which never stuck around permanently but now appears ever so often.

The new PROJECT skins that headline the event were revealed earlier in the month. For those who missed the reveal, this year’s PROJECT lineup consists of Mordekaiser, Sejuani, Renekton, Senna, Sylas, and Varus. All of the skins cost 1,350 RP except for the ones for Mordekaiser and Renekton which cost 1,820 RP.

There’s also a Prestige Edition version of the Sylas skin that costs 2,000 of the PROJECT Tokens you’ll earn from completing missions. You’ll earn some tokens without the pass by completing free missions to get you started, but if you want to have enough to get the Prestige skin for Sylas, you’ll need to buy the event pass which starts at 1,650 RP. You can purchase a PROJECT 2021 Starter Token Bundle for 1,000 RP to help get your token balance started or to finish off whatever you have left to earn if you don’t get enough tokens before the event ends, but you’d be far better off getting the pass early and grinding if that’s your intent.

Aside from the Prestige skin for Sylas, PROJECT Chromas, Little Legend Eggs for Teamfight Tactics, and other types of loot are all available in the event store. Some bundles containing the pass itself and more items are also available.

For those who don’t to spend anything and just want to play, you’ve got the return of Nexus Blitz to look forward to. The game mode is back in the client and is live now until the end of the event. It’s played on a different map other than Summoner’s Rift and the Howling Abyss and features all kinds of unique in-game events and challenges you won’t find anywhere near a normal game of League.

League’s PROJECT event will be live from now until June 28th.