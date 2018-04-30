League of Legends Reveals Three New Pulsefire Skins

League of Legends has three new Pulsefire skins on the way, one of which will finally be going to Shen.

Riot Games revealed the new Pulsefire skins in a video on Twitter – the same video as the one above that came from League’s German Twitter account – that previewed each of the new looks while showing off what looks like each skins’ loading screen splash along with some of their in-game abilities. According to the tweet, Shen, Riven, and Twisted Fate are all having their Pulsefire skins added to the PBE soon.

The recall animations for each skin follow suit with the rest of the Pulsefire options with each champ creating their own Chrono-enhanced portals to return to base. They all feature the same color scheme that the other Pulsefire skins have with blues, blacks, and whites combining to create the futuristic designs.

Riot’s reveal of the three skins expands the Pulsefire line of cosmetics in a big way. Prior to Shen, Riven, and Twisted Fate being added to the Pulsefire family, the only two champs with skins of the same name were Ezreal and more recently Caitlyn. This brings the total to five different Pulsefire champions, but it’s unclear at the moment what role each of the new additions will play in the parallel universe skins.

More importantly for Shen mains, this also means that their champion is finally getting a new skin that looks like it was worth the wait. Those who tuned in for the State of Skins update from Riot Games back in March may recall that Shen was one of several champions that were promised to be recipients of skins sometime this year. Rumble and Galio have now been crossed off the list with their Badlands and Birdio skins, respectively, and Shen will soon be crossed off as well.

Skin’s got several skins to his name already, but this Pulsefire skin will be the first in years that he’s received. Not counting the chromas that he’s received for his Warlord skin, Shen’s last skin was his TPA Shen skin released in 2013, one of the esports cosmetics. These skins don’t conflict with champions’ normal skin production schedule, according to Riot, so not counting that one, his most recent one was the Warlord skin mentioned above that was released in 2012.

No release dates or prices have been announced for the new Pulsefire skins, but look for them to hit the PBE soon with more information coming from Riot in the next few days.