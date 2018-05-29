League of Legends Announces New “Curse of the Drowned” Event

A new League of Legends event called “Curse of the Drowned” kicks off on May 31 with loot, legacy skins, missions, and more.

The Curse of the Drowned event comes alongside the release of Pyke, the newest Bilgewater champion who acts as a support/assassin hybrid. ARAM players will be able to play Pyke for free in the game mode that’s also getting a reskinned map with a new and improved version of Butcher’s Bridge returning until the event ends on June 18. The trailer above previews much of what’s included in the event.

Shipping with the event and this week’s patch are also two Bilgewater-themed skins that players might’ve seen on the PBE prior to this announcement. Dark Waters Diana and Dark Waters Vladimir will both be releasing for 1350 RP each in this patch with some optional chromas as well. Along with these new skins, some of the Legacy content that’s been retired will also be back. For the duration of the event, players can buy the following skins for the listed RP prices.

Bilgerat Rumble – 520 RP

520 RP Bilgewater Katarina – 975 RP

975 RP Fiddle Me Timbers – 750 RP

750 RP Kingpin Twitch – 520 RP

520 RP Pirate Ryze – 975 RP

Missions will also be available during the event, and like past challenges, they offer multiple routes for completion. By completing everything that Riot Games is offering during the event, players can get 2,000 Blue Essence, a Hextech Chest and Key, a Masterwork Chest and Key, and some of the new loot that’s releasing with the event.

Some of the new loot includes a Bloodharbor Medallion that can be found in the new Capsule or gifted for 350 RP and a Cursed Capsule that’s available for 750 RP. The Medallions will give players a Bilgewater skin shard and another random skin shard while the Cursed Capsules can include a variety of loot, all of that detailed below.

Bloodharbor Medallion Contents

Sea Hunter Aatrox

Fiddle Me Timbers

Captain Gangplank

Rogue Admiral Garen

Cutthroat Graves

Bilgewater Katarina

Captain Fortune

Bilgerat Rumble

Corsair Quinn

Pirate Ryze

Bilgewater Swain

Buccaneer Tristana

Cutpurse Twisted Fate

Ironside Malphite

Kingpin Twitch

Cursed Capsule Contents

1 Epic Skin Shard (or better)

2 Random Skin Shards

225 Orange Essence

4% chance for a Bloodharbor Medallion

2% chance for a Golden Kraken

Gemstone and Gemstone Skin drop rates multiplied by 1.5

League of Legends’ Curse of the Drowned event will kick off this week on May 31 at 8 a.m. PT and is scheduled to run until June 18 when The Howling Abyss will return to normal and the loot will become unavailable.