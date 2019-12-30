Gaming

League of Legends Fans Mourn the Death of Former Pro Player Remilia

As we’ve previously covered, Maria “Remilia” Creveling died this past Friday at the age of 24. Though her exact cause of death is unknown, it has been reported that she passed away in her sleep. Creveling was the first woman to make it into the North American League of Legends Championship Series as part of the now-defunct Renegades NA LCS team. Since her death came to light, League of Legends fans — as well as the LCS itself — have mourned her passing online with a variety of remembrances and supportive statements.

As for Creveling’s experience in life, she left Renegades in 2016, citing anxiety and harassment as reasons for leaving. Creveling was transgender, and often faced a number of transphobic comments. In 2017, Creveling returned to playing League of Legends competitively, this time under the name Sakuya as part of Kaos Latin Gamers. She eventually left to receive surgery due to a paralyzed vocal cord. Since then, Creveling has competed in other events, including the Twitch Rivals Team Draft just last month.

The news of Creveling’s passing was announced on Twitter by Richard Lewis, a friend of Creveling and esports commentator. “She would not have wanted any lengthy statements or grand eulogies,” Lewis added. “Despite having fans all over the world she was never one who craved the spotlight.”

Keep reading to see what folks are saying online about Creveling’s death, and how they are remembering her.

