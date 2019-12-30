League of Legends Fans Mourn the Death of Former Pro Player Remilia

As we’ve previously covered, Maria “Remilia” Creveling died this past Friday at the age of 24. Though her exact cause of death is unknown, it has been reported that she passed away in her sleep. Creveling was the first woman to make it into the North American League of Legends Championship Series as part of the now-defunct Renegades NA LCS team. Since her death came to light, League of Legends fans — as well as the LCS itself — have mourned her passing online with a variety of remembrances and supportive statements.

As for Creveling’s experience in life, she left Renegades in 2016, citing anxiety and harassment as reasons for leaving. Creveling was transgender, and often faced a number of transphobic comments. In 2017, Creveling returned to playing League of Legends competitively, this time under the name Sakuya as part of Kaos Latin Gamers. She eventually left to receive surgery due to a paralyzed vocal cord. Since then, Creveling has competed in other events, including the Twitch Rivals Team Draft just last month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The news of Creveling’s passing was announced on Twitter by Richard Lewis, a friend of Creveling and esports commentator. “She would not have wanted any lengthy statements or grand eulogies,” Lewis added. “Despite having fans all over the world she was never one who craved the spotlight.”

She would not have wanted any lengthy statements or grand eulogies. Despite having fans all over the world she was never one who craved the spotlight. My only request is that anyone wanting to pay tribute reach out to ensure that it is done in a manner that respects her wishes. — Richard Lewis (@RLewisReports) December 28, 2019

Keep reading to see what folks are saying online about Creveling’s death, and how they are remembering her.

Her record is not up for debate

Maria “Remilia” Creveling was a woman. She was the first woman to compete in the LCS. This is not up for debate. — Jenny Huls (@RiotTinyBun) December 28, 2019

Maybe Riot Games can do some sort of dedication

What @riotgames did with Jax’s quote when this guy died a few years ago, should be done now with something related to Remilia’s Thresh. She deserves it. She was so important for the history of @LeagueOfLegends and for the role of women in esports. Needs to be done. — Jake (@Jakesaurius) December 28, 2019

This is heartbreaking

I only ever had great interactions with Remilia. This is absolutely heart breaking.



I hope she rests in peace, and finds peace in her rest. https://t.co/c4v731kUdA — Aidan ‘Zirene’ Moon (@Zirene) December 28, 2019

Esports can be better than this

this is fucking heartbreaking. on top of that, going into the replies or comments on any news about this and seeing people misgender Remilia is an indictment on bloody esports. we can do better. we have to. https://t.co/dWapduD4Mj — Ginny Woo 👻 (@ginnywoes) December 28, 2019

Even Twitch sends condolences

We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Maria “Remilia” Creveling.



Maria was the first woman to compete in the LCS and we were honored to have her compete in our Twitch Rivals tournaments.



Our condolences to all of her loved ones. — Twitch Esports (@TwitchEsports) December 29, 2019

Absolutely devastated

I’m absolutely devastated to hear the news of Remilia passing. pic.twitter.com/EHx2dVxYGw — Justin Wharton 💿 (@justwharton) December 28, 2019

She was an inspiration

Remilia, the first woman to compete as a professional gamer in the LCS, has passed away at 24. Remilia was a role model and an inspiration for so many people around the world in esports. the gaming community has lost too many good young souls this year — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) December 28, 2019

We mourn the loss

We mourn the loss of former LCS pro player Maria “Remilia” Creveling and extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and fans. pic.twitter.com/a6JPHPWbFw — LCS (@LCSOfficial) December 29, 2019

The mighty Renegades

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Maria “Remilia” Creveling, who was a former member of our LCS team. She was a major inspiration and role model to many in the esports community. Our deepest condolences to her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/VMGS6nloz8 — Renegades (@Renegades) December 28, 2019

24 is too young

At 24?



Damn this is heartbreaking, especially considering she left the LCS due to ongoing harassment. https://t.co/KXydawtkO6 — Andray (@andraydomise) December 29, 2019

Holy sh*t

Holy shit. RIP Remilia. Terrible news today 🙁 https://t.co/jLDeFohMm0 — Devin Younge (@PiraTechnics) December 28, 2019

Goodbye Remilia