League of Legends’ Resistance Illaoi Skin Now Available on PBE

We’ve followed the progress of conception to realization since the beginning for the fan-voted skin for Illaoi in League of Legends. First dubbed the ‘Battlecast’ skin, the now titled Resistance creation is ready for you to try out in PBE, the MOBA’s public testing grounds.

Though the new skin isn’t available for the entire game, PBE players can enjoy everything she has to offer.

Resistance Illaoi heads into battle with:

New model and textures for Illaoi, and a new steel-plated look for her idol!

New VFX for all spells, featuring wire-y, red tentacles!

New SFX for all spells as well as VO processing on her Test of Spirit (E) lines!

New recall animation where she jetpacks away!

The long road to bringing the fan-chosen League of Legends Battlecast Illaoi was along one, and one filled with many hiccups along the way. The team over at Riot Games has long since provided insight into the creation of the new champion skin. In their previous update before she was packaged up and ready for testing, Riot explained the reason behind the chosenname:

“The name Resistance Illaoi was based on a couple things. First, she isn’t a full Battlecast robot—she is part robot and destroys other robots. Like Blade, except instead of slinging hot vampire-themed one liners, she smashes stuff with glowing robot octopus tentacles. Basically the same thing.

“Second, as part of the update to the skin collections, we’re starting to get a better feel for which skins belong in which alternate League fantasies and what factions live in each world. We know there’s a human-led resistance in the Battlecast universe and that Illaoi isn’t a robot, so it felt natural that a part-robot-robot-hunter would best fit in there.

That decision left another skin in a sort of “skin-limbo,” which I will call skimbo: Resistance Caitlyn. She has a cool beret and a couple of visual elements that gel with the idea of a guerilla fighting force, but she has no skin line attached to her or presence in the wider League universe. In the end it made sense to kill two birds with one stone—found the Resistance with Resistance Illaoi and officially give Resistance Caitlyn a home in the Battlecast universe.”

She’s available now! Don’t forget to leave feedback here if you love her, or if you notice any weird performance issues.