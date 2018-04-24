League of Legends Releases New Riven, Yasuo Story and Comics

New League of Legends stories and comics are out that bring lore buffs closer to learning what occurred between Riven and Yasuo.

The two champions are each half of one of the biggest lore rivalries in League alongside other stories like Kha’Zix vs. Rengar. Riven from Noxus and Yasuo from Ionia, both of them are characters who no longer call their regions home and wander in search of a way to redeem their troubled past.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the center of Yasuo’s and Riven’s stories is war, death, and powerful wind techniques that have been teased in the champion’s previous lore stories. Players have long held speculations and theories about how the two champs are connected, but the new story that’s up on the League of Legends Universe page along with one-page comic strips for each champion go deeper into how the two are intertwined.

Riven’s Comic

If you’re not yet familiar with the individual champion’s stories, you’d do well to read up on their bios before checking out their new short stories. An excerpt from Riven’s bio can be seen below along with the new comic that sums up her story.

“Once a swordmaster in the warhosts of Noxus, Riven is an expatriate in a land she previously tried to conquer. She rose through the ranks on the strength of her conviction and her brutal efficiency, and was rewarded with a legendary runic blade—however, on the Ionian front, Riven’s faith in her homeland was tested and ultimately broken. Having severed all ties to the empire, she now wanders with her shattered sword, seeking to atone for a past she cannot fully recall.”

Yasuo’s Comic

Just as Riven did, Yasuo also received a new comic found on his champion page that tells more of his story. You can see that below along with part of his biography.

“An Ionian of deep resolve, Yasuo is an agile swordsman, trained to wield the air itself against his enemies. As a young man, pride led him down a path of loss, costing him his position, his mentor, and ultimately his own brother. Disgraced by false accusations and now hunted as little more than a criminal, Yasuo wanders his homeland seeking redemption for his past, with only the wind to guide his blade.”

Confessions of a Broken Blade

After brushing up on the champions’ bios, it’s time to check out Riot Games’ latest lore creation: “Confessions of a Broken Blade.”

This short story was added to the champions’ Universe pages as well and features the story of both Riven and Yasuo and how the two met. At the center of the story is a battle between Noxus and Ionia that became infamous in League’s lore along with the death of an elder that Yasuo’s story is centered around.

“Confessions of a Broken Blade” is split into two parts, the first one previewed as an 11-minute read and the second one a 14-minute read. Check out both of the stories first before moving on so that you don’t spoil anything for yourself in this Ionia vs. Noxus tale.

Story Continues Tomorrow

Just as the first part of “Confessions of a Broken Blade” did, the second story ends on a cliffhanger as well. Riven’s iconic sword has just been put back together and revealed its power to the audience of Ionians who are clamoring for Riven to be punished, and she told the court that she was responsible for the death of the elder.

Throughout this entire second part of the story though, Yasuo is nowhere to be found. He was mentioned in the first part, but left entirely out of the second. Since his story revolves around proving himself innocent, you can be sure that he’ll be in tomorrow’s third part to the story.

It’s unknown how many more parts of this story Riot Games plans to share, but look for part three when it releases sometime tomorrow.