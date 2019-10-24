League of Legends Releases Artwork and More for New Champion

Riot Games released assets for its latest League of Legends champion on Thursday in what’s hopefully going to be a continued trend for future releases. The next champion is Senna, a character who was Lucian’s wife before her soul was captured by Thresh. The gunslinging demon hunter has freed her though, and she’s entering League soon as the next playable champion. Foreshadowing her release are all the assets released this week that include her splash art, voiceover files, and more for anyone who’s interested in getting to know Senna.

The “Senna Community Kit” was released by Riot on Thursday to help cosplayers and other content creators alike if they’re looking to base their next creations around Senna and Lucian. In-game turnarounds, her theme’s audio files, and a 3D version of her massive railgun weapon are all included in the kit that’s found here, so you can check them out if you can’t wait to see more about Senna.

Her splash art can be seen below that shows the champion wielding her railgun with an eerie background reminiscent of the Shadow Isles where her and Lucian hunted demons and specters. If you look at the tendrils shown at the bottom of the splash art, you’ll see that they resemble the in-game teaser that’s spotted at the start of some matches when these dark tendrils reach towards players’ bases.

The trailer at the top shows us how Senna came back to the world of Runeterra after being let loose from Thresh’s lantern. Senna’s come back different than before and has a mystic, otherworldly aura to her now as evidenced by the glow in her eyes. According to Lucian’s updated Universe page, he has to come to terms with the fact that the powers of the Black Mist which he’s spent his life expelling are what’s allowing Senna to be with him again.

“Lucian and Senna’s love is a bond even death could not sever,” Lucian’s Universe page reads. “As Lucian struggles to grasp Senna’s altered form, he is forced to confront his own. Lucian now fights to return to his former self, while grappling with the reality that the dark forces he hates are all that keep Senna with him.”

It seems like we now know pretty much everything we need to know about the champion except for one key detail: What her abilities actually do. Like Kai’Sa returning from the Void, Senna’s appearance in League has been a long-awaited one, but Riot still hasn’t revealed her full kit yet. We know that she’ll function somewhere between an ADC and a support and will be able to lane with Lucian, but we’ll have to wait until Riot reveals its plans to see what she’s capable of.