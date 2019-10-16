New League of Legends Champion Revealed

As part of League of Legends‘ 10-year anniversary celebrations, Riot Games revealed the next upcoming champion for the game, and it’s someone that should be awful familiar to anyone that’s kept up with the lore (in its many iterations) behind the game. Senna, Lucian’s dead (?) wife whose soul was taken by Thresh, is back, and she’s brought a few new tricks with her.

Senna, for those that might not know, is the wife of Lucian, and both of them took on evil manifestations like Thresh in the game’s canon. She died, however, and Thresh collected her soul in his lantern, which is kind of Thresh’s whole thing. Various narrative bits have shown or hinted at Lucian going up against the monstrous being, but the latest — which you can check out above — seems to serve as a culmination of sorts with Lucian ultimately freeing Senna from the lantern. But at what cost?

You can check out some concept art of Senna, which was shared as part of today’s Champion Roadmap, right here:

Exactly how Senna will play as a marksman-style support champion is unclear, but the same Champion Roadmap notes that her gameplay first look will be during the second day of Worlds Quarterfinals, and her Champion Insights (which often gives an even better understanding of how a champion ended up like they are) will be the following day. Based on the cinematic alone, it would appear she can shoot some kind of Black Shield-like ability.

What do you think of what we’ve seen of Senna so far? Are you excited to play the new support champion when she releases? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

League of Legends is currently available to play on PC, with a new console and mobile version called Wild Rift announced. Senna is set to hit PBE on October 29th, and will go live on November 10th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular MOBA video game right here.