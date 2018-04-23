League of Legends Puts Snow Day, Special Weapon Skins on Sale

The next League of Legends champion and skin sale will bring discounts on champs and cosmetics like Snow Day Bard, Special Weapon Zac, Yasuo, and more.

Starting on April 24, the new sale will be added to the store in the League of Legends client with eight new opportunities to save RP. The sale will only be available for a few short days though, so you’ll have to figure out what you want from it before it ends on April 27.

Below are all of the champions and skins that’ll be discounted during the sale before it ends alongside the items’ new RP prices.

Skins Sales

Commando Garen – 260 RP

Festival Queen Anivia – 487 RP

Special Weapon Zac – 487 RP

Snow Day Bard – 675 RP

Champion Sales

Heimerdinger – 395 RP

Viktor – 440 RP

Lissandra – 487 RP

Yasuo – 487 RP

Considering how much players seem to enjoy using the skin, Snow Day Bard looks like it’ll be the hot-ticket item during this sale. It’s also the most expensive skin of the four, so you’ll be getting the most for your RP buy buying Bard’s skin. It’s one of three that Bard not including Chromas, the other two skins being Bard Bard and Elderwood Bard.

Outside of Bard’s skin, you can expect to see a few more Special Weapon Zacs in your games after this sale. The skin might not the favorite among Zac mains, but considering how often the champ is played in the jungle, this skin being on sale is a cheap way to outfit aspiring Zac mains with a new skin.

As for the champions that are on sale, the options aren’t quite as diverse as the skins. While the skins on sale are split between top, mid, jungle, and support, the champion sales cater much more towards the middle of the map. Some of the champs on sale can still be taken else where as flex picks save for Viktor who’s exclusively found in mid, but you’ll be much more likely to see all of these champs in that lane. Unfortunately for many, this sale means that there’s a chance you’ll start seeing a few more Yasuos in your games, especially if your teammates and enemies have already blown all their Blue Essence on the Blue Essence Emporium event that’s going on right now.

The champion and skin sale starts on April 24 and is scheduled to end on April 27 when it’ll be replaced by a new sale.