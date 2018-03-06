League of Legends Skins for Aurelion Sol, Shen, More Champs Coming This Year

Aurelion Sol players will finally get their wish in 2018 when the space dragon and other League of Legends champions break their skin draught with new cosmetics.

The Dev Diary video that was posted to the League of Legends site on Tuesday gave players an insight into Riot Games’ skin plans for 2018 that include the roaming mage and many more champs that some players probably think Riot’s forgotten about. Around the 4:20 mark in the video above, Anna “Supercakes” Donlon, the product manager and lead producer for League’s skins and events, mentioned last year’s State of Skins dev blog where similar goals were set to the ones for 2018 that led to certain champs like Yorick getting new skins.

“When I posted the State of Skins dev blog last year, I mentioned that certain champions will get skins more frequently than others,” Donlon said. “But I also promised a number of overdue champs would be getting skins within 12 months of that post. With the release of Resistance Illaoi, we’ve finally made it through that list.”

Donlon went on to preview plans for 2018 with “more overdue champs” getting skins this year like Yorick and Illaoi did after the previous State of Skins dev blog. Shen, Amumu, Rumble, Heimerdinger, Vladimir, Ahri, Galio, and finally Aurelion Sol were the champions listed as those on Riot’s radar for skins this year. The Rioter said that Ahri being on the list was “maybe” a joke, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see the champion get another skin in her collection to bring her total to 9 skins plus a handful of chromas.

For players that didn’t see their favorite champions on the list, that doesn’t mean that Riot’s not planning on releasing one for that champ either. The Dev Diary also confirmed that Riot would do its best to sneak in a few more skins for other champions as well throughout the year.

Before those skins are released though, players have another one to look forward to that was just revealed: Gun Goddess Miss Fortune. The new skin was discussed towards the beginning of the State of Skins video as well with an explanation for why the Ultimate skin costs less than others in its tier while also showing some of the skin’s gameplay. That and more can be seen from the video above and players can read up on the Miss Fortune skin and its pricing options here.