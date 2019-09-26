Pro League of Legends Player Sneaky Cosplays as K/DA Akali

Pro League of Legends player Zach “Sneaky” Scuderi is one of many competitors who’s getting ready to go to the World Championship event, but amid those preparations and training, he’s still had time to show off an impressive new cosplay. The pro player unveiled his latest look on Twitter this week by sharing two photos of his K/DA Akali outfit complete with the hair, hat, and all the gold accessories.

Sneaky shared the tweet below on Wednesday to give a preview of his K/DA Akali photoshoot. The AD carry joked about Akali one-shotting him in a game, something that’s happened to a lot of players during this year’s competitive season since the assassin has been such a frequent pick in the pro scene.

Just as he’s done with his other cosplays, Sneaky had more to show off on his Patreon where subscribers see his creations and support his ongoing side gig as a League of Legends cosplayer.

Cosplaying Akali so I don’t get one shot by her 🙏 (pls enemy team)

📸 @estherlynnhhj pic.twitter.com/pVDz5vY6CA — Zach Scuderi (@Sneaky) September 25, 2019

More pics up on patreon soon! https://t.co/50ivWEpqR3 — Zach Scuderi (@Sneaky) September 25, 2019

If you’ve been following Sneaky on Twitter and other forms of social media, you will have already seen several cosplays like this one. One of the most popular ones that really got people talking was the Pizza Delivery Sivir cosplay from April of last year. We’ve seen many more of those since then like the Pool Party Caitlyn cosplay, though not all of them have been limited to just League of Legends cosplays.

League of Legends players will see the pro teams face off at Worlds when the event starts next week, but it won’t be until later in the month when the player and the rest of Cloud9 take the stage. Because of Cloud9’s performance during the regular season, we’ll see them play starting in the Group stage. Their first game will be a tough one against G2 Esports, an LEC team that’s a favorite doing into Worlds. You can watch that game on October 14th, and the rest of the schedule can be seen here.