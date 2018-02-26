League of Legends Discounts Emotes, Star Guardian Skins

Several League of Legends items ranging from in-game skins and emotes to collectible merch are either discounted or made available for a limited time thanks to a series of different sales.

From Star Guardian skins to sad emotes, League players can find a bit of just about everything in the latest League promotions. For those who constantly hunt for the best League sales, you’ve probably got your RP ready already, but for everyone else, we’ve got a list of all the special sales and promotions going on at the moment to pick up some new emotes and still-new champion skins.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Before checking out the list below, however, make sure you look ahead to the next champion and skin sale that’s starting tomorrow so that you don’t accidently spend your RP now when there’s something coming up that you want more.

Half-off Emotes

Following up on the recent announcement that certain League of Legends emotes would be going on sale at different times during the next few weeks, the first set of emote discounts is now available with three emotes being marked down to half the original price.

The emotes shown above are the ones that are discounted, each emote listed below with the reduced RP price.

How Could You – 225 RP

Sad Kitten – 225 RP

Delightify – 225 RP

These emotes will be on sale from now until March 11. After this sale ends, it’ll be replaced by three more emotes – You Get the Horns, Despair, and Outrageous – all seeing similar discounts on March 12.

Star Guardian Merch

Much like the limited availability of the discounted emotes, some Star Guardian merch is available in the Riot Games Merch store for just a while longer before being vaulted.

The Star Guardian Team Minis set that features the Star Guardian versions of Lulu, Jinx, Janna, and Poppy is available in the store once again for $35 before being vaulted on March 5. This means that after that date, they won’t be available any longer until they’re brought out of the vault again at a later date.

This Star Guardian figure set is accompanied by other Star Guardian merch items like the Star Guardian Varsity Jacket, various t-shirts, and plush items, all of which can be seen through the Riot Games Merch Store.

Early Skin Sales

It’s also time for the February Early Sales to start, a sale that discounts some of the newest skins that were made available months ago.

These Early Sales offer players a chance to get the champions’ skins at a discount after they release instead of having to wait a full year for the skins to go on sale. However, this means that this’ll be the only chance to get the skins on sale while they’re available before they return to their full prices and stay at that price for quite some time.

Below are all the skins that are on sale through the Early Sales promotion along with their reduced RP costs:

Star Guardian Miss Fortune – 975 RP

Star Guardian Soraka – 975 RP

Star Guardian Syndra – 975 RP

Star Guardian Ahri – 1350 RP

Star Guardian Ezreal – 975 RP

Pentakill Kayle – 975 RP

Battle Boss Brand – 975 RP

Battle Boss Ziggs – 975 RP

Battle Boss Malzahar – 975 RP

Thunder Lord Ornn – 975 RP

Older Star Guardian Skins

In addition to the newer Star Guardian skins that are on sale as part of the Early Sales deals, the majority of the older Star Guardian skins are also going on sale for even less than the newer skins are being sold for.

The original Star Guardian lineup was Jinx, Lux, Janna, Lulu, and Poppy, and all of these skins except for Jinx’s will be marked down to half of their original price. While each skin besides Jinx’s usually costs 1350 RP and will be marked down to just 675 RP, Jinx’s 1820 RP skin isn’t going on sale through this deal.

Instead, Jinx’s Star Guardian skin can be purchased through the Mayhem and Magical Mediums Bundle that includes the skin, Jinx, and two Summoner Icons for 1822 RP, 2309 RP if you still need Jinx. Like the Early Sales, this deal will end on March 6.