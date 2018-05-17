Pro League of Legends Team’s Dr. Pepper Ad Is Pure Power Rangers

Team SoloMid might not have made it to League of Legends’ Mid-Season Invitational competition, but they did achieve what’s perhaps an equally impressive accomplishment with this Power Rangers-themed Dr. Pepper ad.

Combining League of Legends, Power Rangers, and Dr. Pepper doesn’t sound like an easy task, but that’s exactly what came together in the short ad that was shared through the official Dr. Pepper Twitter account. The ad featured the five core players of the professional League of Legends team called Team SoloMid all being empowered by the carbonated beverage.

Introducing Team SodaMid 🔥⚡ pic.twitter.com/lCyBdYWhYn — Dr Pepper (@drpepper) May 15, 2018

If the opening of the ad that showed the teammates stacking their Dr. Peppers on top of one another to power up wasn’t enough, the second half of the 15-second ad goes full Power Rangers with the team that Dr. Pepper renames “Team SodaMid.” The players aren’t introduced by order of what role they play like you’d usually see during a professional game, but each one still comes out in dramatic fashion as they leap over hills and pull off some stunts in outfits that look just like ones you’d see in the Power Rangers series. Mike “MikeYeung” Yeung, Kevin “Hauntzer” Yarnell, Jesper “Zven” Svenningsen, Alfonso “Mithy” Rodriguez, and finally Søren “Bjergsen” Bjerg all leap into frame for one final pose at the end. We’ll choose to believe that’s the players in costume doing all their own stunts even if some stunt doubles were used.

This ad may come as a surprise if you haven’t been keeping up with the North American League of Legends team, but for those who have, you’ll remember that Dr. Pepper signed a sponsorship deal with TSM earlier this year. In a press release seen here that’s also found through the team’s official site, it was announced back in January that Dr. Pepper would be sponsoring the team that’s found success in the North American League of Legends Championship Series.

“We are thrilled to be partnering within esports in a way that allows Dr Pepper to engage across multiple platforms with the gaming community. From playing games alone, with friends, watching streams or championship spectating – Dr Pepper wants to share in the fun of gaming!” Blaise D’Sylva, VP Media & Entertainment Dr Pepper said in the January press release.