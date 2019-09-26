Riot Announces League of Legends Worlds Event Details

League of Legends’ Worlds event has been detailed with plans announced for another event pass, and whether you’re playing normal games or Teamfight Tactics matches, you’ve got a chance to earn loot from the event. New skins and other loot like an icon, Orbs, and Worlds 2019 Tokens used to purchase other items like Prestige Points and Little Legend Eggs are all part of the event as well. Riot’s event is underway now and is scheduled to go on until November 19th.

The first thing players will notice about the Worlds event is that it’s bringing about the release of eight new skins, one of which is a Legendary while another is a Prestige Edition of a new cosmetic. Championship Ryze, Valiant Sword Riven, Majestic Empress Morgana, Splendid Staff Nami, High Noon Hecarim, and High Noon Darius will all be priced at 1,350 Riot Points. High Noon Ashe is a Legendary skin and is available for 1,820 Riot Points while the Prestige Edition of Valiant Sword Riven is the most expensive Worlds Pass option at 2,000 Worlds Tokens.

You’ll earn those tokens by purchasing the Worlds 2019 Pass that costs 1,650 Riot Points and starts you off with a few hundred tokens and some Worlds 2019 Orbs. By completing recurring objectives like winning matches on Summoner’s Rift, in ARAM, or in Teamfight Tactics, you’ll earn Tokens. Milestone Missions included in the pass will award points which lead to other rewards like Prestige Points and Gemstones.

Players who choose not to purchase the pass will still have missions to complete and can earn a total of 400 Worlds 2019 Tokens and an event Orb. That amount of tokens is enough to purchase a random Little Legend Egg or two Worlds Orbs among other less expensive options like borderlands emotes.

The contents of those Worlds Orbs you’ll be earning can be found below if you’re considering purchasing one:

Worlds 2019 Orb

1 Random Skin Shard

Bonus Roll

4% chance to drop the Worlds Jackpot

Jackpot contains one skin shard from each tier: 520, 750, 975, 1350, and 1820 as well as a 1% chance to contain a Mythic tier skin permanent

Gemstone & Mythic skin permanent drop rates multiplied by 1.

League of Legends’ Worlds 2019 event is currently under way and will be live until November 19th. The Event Shop where all of this limited-time loot is purchased will be open a bit longer until November 25th to give players more time to make use of their tokens.