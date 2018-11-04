‘League of Legends’ Previews Updates for Teemo, Anivia

Two more League of Legends champions had their visual and sound effects previewed with new videos showing what Teemo and Anivial will look like after their updates.

Sharing a post on the League of Legends boards that featured the Yordle champion Teemo first VFX Artist Riot Sirhaian reiterated that Teemo will only be getting a visual effects update with his sound effects remaining unchanged. Each of his abilities including his basic attack are being updated with the changes being applied to all of his skins as well, the full list of changes detailed below and seen in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

BA – New missile and hit impact.

Q – Missile is now much more different from the BA and clearly identifiable. Impact is also more satisfying.

W – Added some love to the VFX, making it feel more satisfying, with some added leaves and dust.

E – Missile is now clearly visible and identifiable.

R – Now has an actual explosion that shows the actual AOE range. Yes, it is that big.

The Rioter added that the Astronaut Teemo skin should now truly feel like a skin that costs 1,350 RP following the update’s release with Cottontail Teemo also getting “some extra love.”

Teemo wasn’t the only champion that Riot Games previewed either with Anivia having both her sounds and visual effects updated. VFX Artist Riot Star Weaver said Anivia’s new audio effects would continue to be worked on while adding that the champion’s “idles and emotes will also have a bunch of feathery wing sounds” once the update is completed. As for the visual effects, a list organized the same way Teemo’s was previewed all the changes coming her way.

BA – New missile and hit impact.

P – Glow should be more emphasized as to where she is in the rebirth process, as well as a more impactful hatching moment!

Q – Should more clearly communicate the hit box, with an emphasis on the “sweet spot” center.

W – Updated models for the wall, and a frosty ground!

E – Missile is distinct from the basic attacks. “Crit” Impact is now brighter and more defined.

R – The ultimate has a Freljordian indicator, with a swirling blizzard!

With Anivia’s and Teemo’s changes both revealed and previewed in the videos, there are just two champions left who haven’t been in the spotlight. Riot Games announced days ago that Teemo, Anivia, Dr. Mundo, Gragas, and Renekton would all get effects updates that differed depending on the champion, and Dr. Mundo was the first to have his previewed. Renekton and Gragas still remain with all the updates scheduled to go live in Patch 8.24.