New League of Legends Tool Helps Players Compare and Fix Their Connections

If you’re like most League of Legends player and have found yourself at some point wondering what’s going on with your connection, you can finally use a new tool from Riot Games to establish whether it’s a problem with your area or if it’s just a problem that only you’re facing.

The new tool that’s been created is simply called Lag Report, a site that does exactly as its name suggests. Lag Report uses data from billions of League of Legends matches in order to give players a pretty reasonable idea of what kind of connection they should be receiving in-game within their area. That way, you can decide whether your connection is dependable enough to make it through a game or not without too many interruptions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If your connection ends up being less than reliable, Riot isn’t about to leave you hanging. The tool will also contain a couple of different tips to help you resolve any connection issues that you might be having if your connection turns out to be weak, but it’s unclear what kind of suggestions those might be. They could very well be typical answers like contacting your ISP or playing on a wired connection instead of wi-fi, but the service is down at the time of this writing, likely due to plenty of players trying to check their connections at the same time.

For those who wonder how this differs from countless online tools that test a user’s ping, Lag Report doesn’t work the same way.

“Lag Report’s a bit different – it’s not a minute-by-minute way to see your ping before entering a game, but it will give you a new vantage point to judge how good your connection is overall, and what to expect based on your past games,” a description reads. “Future attempts at something like a ping tester will be more valuable because of the groundwork laid by Lag Report, and while we don’t have updates on that front right now, we’re certainly not finished with our quest to unmask and destroy lag in all its forms.”

The service can be accessed here assuming it’s up and working, so be sure to make use of the tool if you think you’re having connection issues.