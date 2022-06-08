League of Legends Updates Post-Game Lobby Again with New Feature

✖

The latest League of Legends update that's live now brought with it a ton of changes to follow up the Durability Update from before, but it also added an unexpected feature pertaining to the post-game lobby. With this new feature, players will have to opt into the post-game lobby chat in order to see what people are saying after the game. This appears to be another anti-toxicity effort from Riot Games given how it's categorized in the patch notes, but it can also be seen as closing a gap in the text chat feature which only existed in the post-game lobby.

This change was mentioned in the patch notes, for the 12.11 update, but given how beefy those were, it's entirely possible players may have overlooked the callout in the Behavioral Systems category. That note can be seen below but was also shared on Twitter, too, in case people didn't catch it the first time.

"End of Game chat is now opt-in! You'll only see messages from other players in the post-game lobby if you click on the chat icon or enter a chat message," the patch notes said. "Clicking on the chat icon will turn on/off player messages."

Post-game chats can indeed be productive at times for players to connect and queue up for another game, but in many cases, it serves as a final dumping ground for any lingering frustrations, insults, or critiques players want to cast out before moving onto their next lobby. Given that all the stats are right there in front of players now after the last post-game lobby update, there's even more ammo for heated players to use. With that in mind, it's not difficult to see why this feature was added.

Even if it seems like an unnecessary change, it doubles as a way to bring the post-game communication experience in line with the pre-game one and the talks during matches. You can mute someone in the champion select sequence to avoid seeing their messages and can mute everyone in-game, but there's naturally no option to do so in post-game given that everyone's funneling in there at different times. That means you could easily have gone an entire game without hearing negativity from players only to be subjected to it right at the end of the game while you're reviewing stats.

Again, post-game chat isn't all bad, but if a game went poorly, you now have the option to just stay out of the post-game communications if you'd rather not pay them mind.