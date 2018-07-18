League of Legends Gets New URF Merch

A new collection of League of Legends merch has been revealed with figures, aprons, and more all dedicated to Urf.

Last week, Riot Games said through the Riot Games Merch Facebook page that it had big plans for July 18, plans that included the unveiling of more merchandise for “the most epic champion of all time.” With a golden teaser image studded with sealife and a spatula, it could’ve only meant one thing: Urf merch. With that reveal teased for July 18 now here, there’s a whole new set of Urf collectibles in the Riot Games Merch shop.

Called the “Urf Extravaganza,” the promotion adds four new products to the store. The first is a new collectible figure in the Series 3 line of merch that was just unveiled last week with Teemo being the first champion to get a new figure and now Urf following suit as the second. The manatee’s figure features him riding on top of two narwhals with his golden spatula in hand, the limited-edition figure available for $30. Purchasing it will also net you a random figure from Series 1 and Series 2, Riot Games said.

“A golden spatula. Narwhals of glory. A wondrous olive crown. Urf is Limited Edition and the king of the Series 3 figure line,” the figure’s description said. “When you purchase Urf he comes with a bonus Ultra Random Figure from Series 1 and 2 for free, because that is just how awesome Urf is. URF!”

If you’d rather look like Urf himself instead of having him sit on a desk somewhere, you can opt for some of the wearables added to the merch store. An Urf onesie is on sale to allow you to become the champion in all his manatee glory, and a chef set will give you your own golden spatula and apron to live out your Urf dreams while standing over a grill. Finally, a limited-edition plush figure of Urf was also unveiled, a collectible that’ll be known as #00 in a collectible line of the plush figures.

Each of the three products’ descriptions and links can be seen below along with their prices.

Urf Onesie ($75)

“Embrace your inner Manatee with the most incredible onesie ever made. Ever. Seriously. . .ever.”

Chef Urf Set ($40)

“Urf carried his trusty golden spatula with him wherever he went. It was said that his spatula was the finest in the land. Cook like a king or queen with this authentic gold-plated spatula and Urf apron.”

Urf Collectible Plush ($20)

“The most famous Manatee in the world makes the grandest of entrances to become #00 in the Collectible Plush line. The line will never be the same.”