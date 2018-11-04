‘League of Legends’ Releases K-pop Music Video

Riot Games released a new League of Legends music video featuring talent from several real-life artists and the latest K/DA champion skins.

Called “POP/STARS” and released alongside the League of Legends World Championship that just concluded in South Korea, Riot Games’ newest production is a full-length music video that’s headlined by artists and groups such as Madison Beer, (G)I-DLE, and Jaira Burns. But though you’ll hear them in the video above, they aren’t seen at all with their voices doing the work for the four K/DA-skinned champions: Kai’Sa, Akali, Ahri, and Evelynn.

Videos by ComicBook.com

League’s new K/DA skins were announced not long ago prior to the start of the World Championship and featured some distinct K-pop influences. Like other skins from the game, they even have their own backstory that’s now been updated on League’s Universe page.

“K/DA exploded into the music scene with their hit song ‘POP/STARS,’” League’s Universe page for the K/DA line of skins said. “Fans of K/DA can’t get enough of their unconventional flair, from the trademark tails (which fans suspect are real) to otherworldly decor in their studio.”

The champions and the music from the different groups weren’t only seen and heard during the music video either. During the opening ceremony for the Finals at the World Championship, an on-stage performance featured augmented reality technology to put the four champions on the stage with the artists. It’s not unlike what Riot Games did in the past with a massive Elder Dragon swooping down onto the stage during last year’s World Championship. League of Legends product manager for skins Riot Stellari tweeted to say that the opening ceremony seen below was the product of over a year of work that led to the song, video, and K/DA skins that players now have.

Btw huggggge congrats to @Iceburrg13 (who I just found out is on Twitter). He’s head of the Riot Music group (that brought you Pentakill and K/DA). It was his original pitch over a year ago that inspired all these teams to work together for tonight! — Riot Stellari✈️vacation in 日本Japan 🇯🇵 (@thejanellemj) November 3, 2018

It’s not the first time that the Riot Games music team has put together such a performance either. As the Rioter mentioned above, the group that created this music video is the same one that brought Pentakill back together, another line of League of Legends skins that were made with metal influences in mind and have put out two whole albums so far.