League of Legends ‘Your Shop’ is Back for a Limited Time, Now Live

For League of Legends players, especially those really dedicated members in the community, the Your Shop was the perfect way to get discounted skins tailored to the player’s champions of choice. The Your Shop has come and gone since its initial reveal, but Riot Games has mentioned in the past that they want it to be more prevalent and they’re starting now.

The Your Shop is now open for a limited amount of time and will run until March 26th. According to Riot Games’ official announcement, this is what interested players should know:

If you’re not familiar with Your Shop:

The thoughtful Discountbot selects six skins that it thinks you’ll like and offers them at varying discounts

These discounts may include Legacy skins not currently available in the store

If you receive a skin discount on a champion you don’t own, the same discount will also be applied to the champ

Ultimate, Legendary, Limited, Gemstone, and relatively new skins (released in the last 3 months) will not be featured in Your Shop

“Your Shop is now open for business, and we’ll be here in your client until March 26, 2018, at 11:59 PM PT. Go take a look and let us know how it goes! If you don’t like what you get, I will personally walk over to the sweet little robot and yell at it for you.”

Like previous instances where the Your Shop opened up, it’s only available for a limited amount of time. In theory, it tailors exactly to what you play but if you already own the skins or don’t play Nasus at all, things might get a little interesting (we’re joking, sort of).

You can sound off with your thoughts on the forum post right here to let the Discount Bot know how you really feel.

In other League of Legends news, did you see that Riot Games is bringing back One for All? According to a recent PBE Boards post, “We’re trying to let people cut right to the fun of One for All, do the Wombo Combo™ a couple of times, and then have the game end,” Riot Popc0rner said. “During playtests, we found that the midgame was, by far, the most fun part of a game of OFA. Thus, most of the changes we made in this vein are intended to accelerate both teams into the midgame quickly, blend into the late-game for a while, and then tip decisively in the winning team’s favor. As an extra benefit, being out-voted into a champion you don’t like or accidentally winding up in a really bad matchup isn’t a big deal — you can move onto the next game pretty quickly.”

You can read all about it, including the champions available in One for All, right here.