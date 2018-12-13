Leaked ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Movie Poster Inspires Some Hilarious Memes

Earlier this week a leaked poster for the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog live-action movie made its rounds and instantly inspired some hilarious memes. The inspiration was easy to see with Sonic’s creepily long legs and weird crotch vantage point, but it’s Thursday and if you’re like us – you might need a little pick-me-up.

Brace yourselves, Sonic the Hedgehog memes are coming:

Gotta go fast pic.twitter.com/Q6s33leEjk — Greg Buchanan (@gregbuchanan) December 13, 2018

I just couldn’t get my thigh out of the shot, I couldn’t pic.twitter.com/QSKGrBpXoS — Arin Hanson, my dear (@egoraptor) December 13, 2018

When you here the phrase ‘dickpic’ so you pass it the camera pic.twitter.com/8vtImwOKFV — Tony Mitsinga (@TonyMitsinga) December 13, 2018

Leaked alternate poster for Sonic The Hedgehog shows fan favorite character. pic.twitter.com/bILLYnf4K3 — Auby from the block (@Tamaki_10) December 13, 2018

There were so many more, it’s the darkest hole to climb out of. Luckily, a third poster has leaked showing a much more realistically proportioned Sonic than the previous one.

As previously mentioned, it’s important to keep in mind that Paramount has not confirmed anything about the most recent leak to take everything seen above with a grain of salt. There is no proof that this isn’t fan-made and though it could very well be true, it’s safer to err on the side of caution.

For now, we know that Ben Schwartz will be voicing Sonic the Hedgehog while Jim Carrey will be taking on the role of his arch nemesis, Doctor Robotnik.

As for the film itself, Sonic the Hedgehog arrives in theaters on November 8, 2019.

Thoughts on all of the hooplah surrounding the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie? What do you hope to see when it drops during the holiday season next year? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!