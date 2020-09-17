Left 4 Dead 2 – The Last Stand Update Gets Release Date

✖

The full trailer for the Left 4 Dead 2 update called The Last Stand has been revealed, and it shows that the game is getting much more than just some additional community-made story content. We knew we’d see the original survivors from Left 4 Dead return to take an alternate path on one of their more memorable missions, but we’re also getting over 20 new survival maps, new melee weapons, and more achievements for players to unlock. The release date for the update was also confirmed with The Last Stand scheduled to come to the PC platform on September 24th.

Left 4 Dead 2 – The Last Stand’s full trailer below shows some of what’s coming in the new update. Along with the melee weapons, maps, and other content, we’ll also get fixes for the game’s PvP systems and two new mutations for enemies. A number of different fixes for bugs and exploits will also be released which may fix some of players’ long-standing frustrations with the game seeing how it hasn’t gotten an update this big in years.

JAiZ, the creator of the trailer and part of the team working on the Left 4 Dead 2 update, shared some insights into what will be releasing in the update when The Last Stand is available for all PC players. It’ll be free for everyone who has Left 4 Dead 2, and as we knew previously, Valve worked on the update alongside the team.

“It is official, this is the new content Left 4 Dead 2 will be receiving - but this is still not all!” a preview of the update explained. “There will also be 30 new achievements, 2 brand new mutations and a plethora of bug and exploit fixes as well! This update is a collaborative effort of 30+ community members working together with Valve over the course of 11 months to create new content for this beloved game, which will be available to all PC players as free DLC.”

As heard in the trailer, the update will also enable some of the previously unused voice lines for the main characters. Some new animations have been added as well, so even though you’ll be playing with familiar faces, maps, and enemies, it sounds like Left 4 Dead 2 will feel fresh again.

Left 4 Dead 2’s The Last Stand update is scheduled to release on the PC platform on September 24th.