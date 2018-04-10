Save 40% on ‘Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ Link Nendoroid Figures

Good Smile’s Nendrorid series is loaded with hundreds of amazing and adorable figures, but the Link figures that they produced for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild are among the best in the line.

If you want one for your desk, Amazon currently has the standard Link figure on sale for $30.99, which is 40% off the list price. The deluxe version with the horse and additional accessories is also on sale for $39.49, or 41% off the list price. Both of these prices are all-time lows on Amazon. Good Smile’s official descriptions for the figures can be found below:

“From “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild”, the latest addition to the popular The Legend of Zelda series comes a rerelease of Nendoroid Link! He comes with two face plates including a smiling face as well as a shouting expression for combat scenes.”

“Optional parts include a large selection of items including his bow and arrow, quiver, sword, sheath and shield allowing you to recreate various situations in Nendoroid size! The Sheikah Slate that appears in-game is also included for a huge selection of parts to choose from!“

“The DX Edition also comes with an axe, club, chicken leg as well as his hood and even a horse for Link to ride on – a huge selection of parts to bring out the atmosphere of the game in your collection!“

On a related note, mega fans of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild might be interested to hear that a gorgeous expanded edition guidebook to the game is also on sale on Amazon for $30.50, or 24% off.

The hardcover book contains 512 pages that cover everything in the main game as well as the two DLC packs “The Master Trials” and “The Champions’ Ballad”. The full list of book features includes:

Expansion Pass concept art gallery; dedicated chapters covering both Expansion Passes; Reference and Analysis chapter; Maps chapter; all-new hardcover and an extensive 4-page Index.

Maps Chapter: a dedicated 36-page atlas of Hyrule showing the exact location of all Korok seeds and treasure chests.

Reference & Analysis Chapter: contains a farming manual showing how to acquire all items of prime interest efficiently; the best weapons and armor upgrades; the most effective recipes; the most lucrative gemstone mining spots; amiibo; merchants and much more.

Expansion Pass Chapters: 34 pages dedicated to “The Master Trials” and “The Champions’ Ballad”.

100% AUTHORITATIVE: all side quests, all shrines of Trials and all information about collectible items fully mapped out; also includes optional challenges, mini-games, unlockables, Easter eggs, and more.

At-a-glance Walkthroughs: annotated maps and screenshots show the optimal way through every quest and dungeon.

Large map poster: two-sided and fully-annotated – covering the immense game area.

Concept art: direct from the development team and beautifully laid out across two sections: 16 pages of concept art from “The Master Trials” and “The Champions’ Ballad” as well as a 16-page art tour of the main game.

Puzzle Master: every single puzzle and riddle unraveled with refined, visual solutions.

Expert Combat Strategy: practical, reproducible tactics to crush all enemies and bosses.

Comprehensive references: exhaustive appraisals of all items and monsters – including key parameters that are hidden in the game.

Premium hardcover: with guide pages printed on superior-quality art paper.

Instant searches, print navigation systems, extensive 4-page index and detailed map poster give you immediate access to the information you need.

