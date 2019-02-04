‘Legend of Zelda’ Cosplayer Absolutely Nails This Midna Cosplay

Cosplay is something I will always respect because the sheer craft that goes into it and being able to realise some of gaming’s creative characters and bring them over into real life is nothing short of stunning. Cosplay offers a haven for fans, a way for us to give back to the creators that gave us these amazing figures to aspire to, or simply to enjoy.

Like many, I have a very big soft spot for the Legend of Zelda franchise, including the beloved Twilight Princess title. That’s why when I stumbled upon this glorious cosplay of Midna, I couldn’t just pass up the opportunity to share it:

The cosplayer in question goes by ‘Zero Fox Cosplay’ and she’s got some incredible talent. She’s also no stranger to sharing Zelda-inspired projects and holy crap, does she do them well.

