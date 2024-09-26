The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: Is Link Playable?

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is available now on Nintendo Switch. For the first time in a mainline series game, Zelda is the lead character, and the story largely focuses on her quest. However, longtime fans can hardly be blamed for wondering if there's any opportunity to play as Link, the franchise's longtime lead. While players do get to play as the hero of Hyrule when the game begins, it's only during the game's opening. After that, it's all Zelda from start to finish, which Nintendo explained is largely because of the game's new Echo system.

The opening of Echoes of Wisdom actually feels like the ending to one of Link's normal adventures. The hero has a stockpile of weapons and hearts, and he's all ready to defeat Ganon and rescue Zelda, who is being held in a giant crystal. Players get to play as Link during a short battle with Ganon, and once the villain has been defeated, a Rift opens up, swallowing both the hero and his rival. Link manages to fire an arrow at the crystal before the Rift pulls him in, which cracks it enough for Zelda to break free.

From that point, Zelda becomes the game's main focus. In this reality, Link and Zelda do not have an existing relationship, so the game sees her learning about Link, and his goal of fixing the Rifts that are swallowing up Hyrule and its residents. While Link is not playable beyond the opening, he does remain a presence throughout. Zelda runs into him in the Still World, and also encounters a shadow version of Link, which she has to defeat at multiple points in the game.

(Photo: Nintendo)

While players cannot take on the role of Link throughout the main campaign, they can gain alternate suits meant to resemble Link's look. In the image above, readers can see the Red Tunic, which is inspired by the red design worn by Link in various games, such as Ocarina of Time. It might not be quite the same as playing as Link, but if you want a design that calls back to previous games, there are options!

