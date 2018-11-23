This ‘Legend of Zelda’ Ganondorf Cosplay Puts a Unique Spin on a Notorious Villain

We’ve shared some pretty stellar cosplays in the past, and how could we not? It’s a phenomenal way for artistic fans to bring their beloved characters into the real world. Whether fans want to play the hero or harness their inner baddie, cosplay is a great way to express appreciation for the franchises that mean so much to us. Such is the case with this incredible Ganondorf from The Legend of Zelda cosplay with a unique dancer twist:

The cosplayer in question goes by ‘Yuux Cosplay’ and she’s definitely got that makeup talent. Though there are so many amazing Ganondorf cosplays out there, this one stuck out for its agility and grace seen in a villain usually gruff and massive.

With a feminine touch, this cosplayer nailed blending the character as-is with her own unique personal style. From the blending of the makeup itself, to her stylization of his usual armor, she’s definitely talented and one to watch out for!

For those that may be new to the lore of The Legend of Zelda, Ganondorf Dragmire, or the ‘Dark Lord, is the main enemy of the franchise. As a member of the Gerudo, the magic-wielding king has a one-track mind when it comes to the power of the Triforce, which continuously puts him toe-to-toe with the series protagonist: Link.

Since he’s granted the power of (almost) immortality due to the Triforce of Power that he possesses, he’s an admiral foe – and one that should never be taken lightly. He also knows he’s powerful, which is what makes that smirk so darn perfect.

Interested in getting even more The Legend of Zelda action? You can check out more on the latest game in the franchise below. You can also scope out our amazing cosplay community hub right here!