It’s Dangerous To Go Alone, So Take This Legend of Zelda Inspired Beer

Earlier today, we did a story on some special Final Fantasy scotch that definitely looked to be an acquired taste for gamers, despite its deep cost. If you’re looking for something a bit more on the affordable side, however, Second Self Beer Company has you covered.

The company has introduced a new IPA ale inspired by Nintendo‘s The Legend of Zelda series. Called the Triforce IPA, the beer is currently available at the brewery’s taproom in Atlanta, as well as select stores and bars within the area, as well as Alabama. It hasn’t made its way nationwide just yet, but considering beer distribution being the way it is, it probably won’t be long before die-hards can get their hands on it.

The beer is a 6.1 percent ABV brew that’s refreshing and smooth, and the perfect taste if you’re trying to conquer Breath of the Wild on your Nintendo Switch for a few hours.

Here’s the official product info straight from the brewing company:

“A newly imagined IPA from our team. Brewed to embody the sacred relic’s three pieces: POWER, COURAGE, and WISDOM. Triforce is a slightly HAZY IPA brewed with the triforce of malts (oats, wheat and barley) and hops (Mosaic, Amarillo, and Cascade). These combine to create a unique IPA that has the HOPPY aroma and flavor of papaya, mango, and other tropical fruits; with a soft, flavorful mouthfeel to balance this truly inspired beer.

Suggested pairings for the beer include tacos, barbecue, fresh vegetables, ceviche, fromage blanc, and magical potions.“

The beer is the work of “beer architect” (man, we love that title) Jason Santamaria, who talked with Game Informer about his concoction. “I have played almost all the games in the franchise and just love the mythology of the universe,” Santamaria says. “Because of my love of the game, I’ve always wanted to have a beer with the name Triforce.”

As part of the beer’s release, Second Self is actually hosting a special “Triforce Quest” event, one that has Zelda goodies hidden throughout the city, including plushies, toy bows and arrows and slingshots. Prizes can be won as a result. It’s going on through March 3rd, so if you’re in the Atlanta area, go have fun!

Dare we say that this ale could leave us…with the breath of the wild?