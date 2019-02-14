This ‘Legend of Zelda’-inspired Wedding Dress Is Beyond Stunning

Weddings being influenced by games are nothing new, in fact my own was heavily inspired by Mass Effect, but for those Legend of Zelda fans looking to make their special day even better than this gown is beyond perfect.

The gorgeous gown seen above comes from Firefly Path, a company that is no stranger to making magical gowns come to life for brides everywhere. The above dress is stunningly detailed, but not over the top, making it an incredible tribute to a beloved Nintendo title without being too “in your face” with that gaming passion.

The embroidary seen expertly gives a nod to Hyrule, with a very clever nod to Breath of the Wild thanks to the blue detailing. This custom gown is breathtaking but for those that want it, prepare to cough up some serious rupees because this wedding dress will set you back about $2,400.

