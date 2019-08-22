New The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening Footage Highlights Upgraded Features

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening is one of the franchise’s more unusual games, but it is a fan-favorite nonetheless. Thanks to Nintendo, gamers will be able to revisit the title when its remake goes live on the Switch, and fans got a new look at the game which highlights some upgraded features.

As you can see above, the latest footage of Link’s Awakening went live this week at Gamescon 2019. The European convention drew in press from around the world, and Nintendo chose to share 30 minutes of new footage with fans.

The clip begins with Link in his now-familiar miniature form battling a monster in the desert. He must defeat the centipede baddie to get a key, and fans are treated to a variety of areas on Kohlint Island as the video continues.

At one point, fans are given an in-depth look at the Dungeon Maker which was added to this remake. From opening the game to entering the dungeon, fans are able to see how gamers make their own puzzles – and yes, they are difficult. You unlock different dungeon pieces as the game’s story is finished which will incentive them to hurry the narrative along.

This footage reveal also tells fans about some new upgrades to the game. For one, Link’s Awakening has made it that certain items are always equipped rather than gamers needed to swap them out. This will cut down time for gamers by a lot as swapping took plenty of time back in the day. This upgrade is also coupled with an enhanced map fans can use markers on, and those are just the ones shown in this latest footage.

If you are ready to get your hands on this game, then you should know it comes out soon enough. The Nintendo Switch will bring Link’s Awakening to a store near you starting September 20.

How do you like this latest bit of footage for the Link's Awakening remake?