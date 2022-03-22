The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Fan PC Port Released

A fan-made PC port of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, one of the most beloved games of all-time, has been completed and released. Nintendo fans have a history of trying to bring the Japanese giant’s games to PC, as players want to experience the classics in new ways and also make them more accessible. Although emulation has been around for years, detailed PC ports take much more time and effort. Sometimes, Nintendo hits back at these ports as well. A PC port of Super Mario 64 was hit with copyright claims from Nintendo, as it wasn’t officially authorized by the developer.

Despite knowing the potential risks, that didn’t stop developer Harbour Masters. The developer has released The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time on PC via an unofficial port. The port of the Nintendo 64 classic features ultra-widescreen resolution, HD graphics, keyboard support, modding, and even gyroscope aiming. Harbour Masters also plans to 60FPS visuals, twin-stick camera controls, support for Mac and Linux, and much more in the future. The port of Ocarina of Time is powered by a piece of software called Ship of Harkinian, which is now available on Github. According to VGC, players will have to use their own legally-sourced N64 ROM to get the port and the software will extract Nintendo’s assets and produce a native PC version.

Harbour Masters is hoping that this reverse engineering technique will protect itself from any legal action from Nintendo. Nonetheless, Habour Masters still wants players to support the Nintendo Switch Online version of Ocarina of Time if possible. The developer is working on a similar port of Majora’s Mask as well. It remains to be seen if Nintendo will try to challenge this PC port, but it is an exciting prospect for people who want to experience one of the most acclaimed games of all-time on PC.

