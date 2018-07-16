Lego DC Super Villains Taking Over San Diego Comic-Con This Week With Events, More

It’s not often that you really get to see the bad guys take over a popular event. But that’s apparently what’s happening with San Diego Comic-Con this week as Lego DC Super Villains are taking over. Completely.

We’ve already talked about the star-studded panel that’s taking place at the event, with the likes of Kevin Conroy, Julie Nathanson, Tara Strong and TT developers talking about the upcoming Lego game, moderated by What’s Good Games’ own Andrea Rene.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now WB Games has revealed even more things happening with the Super Villains at the show, including the ability to get a poster signed by the game’s voice talent; the ability to join others in an epic villain walk on the WB stage; or the opportunity to check out the game.

Here’s a breakdown of the other events that are taking place this week. Prepare your bad self!

Talent Poster Signings – Kevin Conroy and Tara Strong will be at the DC Comics booth (#1915) after the panel from 3:30 – 4:30 pm (on July 20) to sign memorabilia. Fans can register in advance through the website to enter a lottery for wristbands for the signings.

Villain/Villainess Stage Walk – Whether you’re a Joker, Harley Quinn or another member of the DC Super-Villains family, now’s your chance to show off your killer cosplay outfit at the Villain/Villainess stage walk on July 20 at 5:30 pm at the DC Comics booth (#1915).

Live Demo and Hands-On – The game will be playable at the LEGO booth (#2829), DC Comics booth (#1915) and the WB Booth (#4545) during normal show hours.

In case you’re unfamiliar with Lego DC Super Villains, you can check out our hands-on report here, as well as its description below!

“It’s good to be bad… Embark on an all new DC/LEGO adventure by becoming the best villain the universe has seen in LEGO DC Super-Villains. Players will have the ability to create and play as an all-new super-villain throughout the game, unleashing mischievous antics and wreaking havoc in an action-packed, hilarious story written in collaboration with DC. Set in an expansive, open world experience within the DC universe, the Justice League has disappeared, leaving Earth’s protection to their counterparts from a parallel universe, who have proclaimed themselves as the Justice Syndicate’. It’s up to you and a crazy group of misfits to uncover the intentions of Earth’s new, strange, wannabe superheroes. Joined by renowned DC Super-Villains: The Joker, Harley Quinn, Lex Luthor, Deathstroke, Killer Frost, Sinestro, and countless others from the Injustice League, players will set out on an epic adventure to ensure their villainy remains unrivaled.”

Lego DC Super Villains will release on October 16 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.