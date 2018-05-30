Lego DC Super-Villains Reveal Trailer Released

As expected, the DC Comics supervillains are taking over.

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has announced that Lego DC Super-Villains will do its best with the very worst when it debuts for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on October 16. You can view the trailer above and get a glimpse of just what kind of chaos you can cause with Joker, Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy and more.

The game will “put players at the center of a villain-centric adventure packed with favorite locations and characters from across the DC universe,” the press release notes. “For the first time, a Lego game is giving players the ability to create and play as their own DC Super-Villain throughout the game. Their character becomes the center of the story while teaming up with an iconic variety of villains to adventure through the hilarious and original story written in collaboration with DC.”

“LEGO DC Super-Villains provides players a fun and humorous way to cause mischief by unleashing their DC Super-Villain’s sinister powers and amusing abilities,” said Tom Stone, Managing Director for the development team at TT Games. “With an unprecedented amount of customization options to choose from, players can create and customize their character at the start of the story, unlocking new powers and abilities as they progress through the funniest LEGO game to date.”

“The original story in Lego DC Super-Villains flips the DC universe upside down as players embark on an unforgettable adventure starring memorable villains set across notable DC locations,” said Ames Kirshen, Vice President, Interactive & Animation, DC Entertainment. “DC’s roster of iconic Super-Villains is unmatched and fans will love teaming up with The Joker, Harley Quinn, Lex Luthor and a host of others to save Earth from a greater evil.”

“LEGO DC Super-Villains gives players a new way to play with their favorite DC characters with a splash of light-hearted, villainous antics,” said Sean McEvoy, VP Digital Games, The LEGO Group. “Players will enjoy exploring the expansive DC universe in the way only a LEGO game can deliver.”

The Justice League is nowhere to be found within the game, but are instead replaced by the Justice Syndicate, a new group of superheroes. The Legion of Doom actually has to play the good guys as a result, going up against the renegade heroes before they can unleash their own dastardly plan. Yes, Joker is actually a good guy this time around.

“At the beginning of the campaign, players can create their own unique villain and main character throughout, while also teaming up with a variety of DC Super-Villains throughout the story mode. As players progress, they will unlock new abilities, powers and can continue to customize their character to take on the evil threat. Friends and family can join story mode at any time with the fun, two-player, local co-op experiences where players can team up in epic boss fights,” the press release notes.

Along with the standard version of Lego DC Super-Villains, there will also be a Deluxe Version that includes Season Pass content along with early access to the forthcoming DC Super-Villains: TV Series DLC Character Pack, which is available as a pre-order incentive. There’s also a special Deluxe Version that comes with a mini Lex Luthor figurine to boot.

We’ll have more details about the game in a couple of weeks as it’s very likely to be part of Warner Bros.’ showcase at E3. But for now, prepare for a villainously good time when Lego DC Super-Villains toils for trouble this fall!