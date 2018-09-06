‘LEGO Harry Potter: Collection’ Coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One

Nintendo Switch and Xbox One owners are about to get slammed with more hilarious Harry Potter adventures than they can shake a wand at! WB announced this morning that The LEGO Harry Potter: Collection will be coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox One on October 30. Check out the announcement trailer above!

“The LEGO Harry Potter: Collection for Nintendo Switch and Xbox One grants access for a new generation of players to experience Harry Potter’s magical journey through the imaginative lens of LEGO,” said Jonathan Smith, Head of Production and Strategic Director, TT Games. “Fans of all ages can embark on a light-hearted and interactive journey inspired by beloved characters and iconic locations from the Harry Potter films.”

ComicBook.com

This collection includes all seven years of LEGO Harry Potter adventures in one package, and you can expect remastered visuals as well as all additional DLC previously released for the games on other platforms.

For those of you who never got to play the original games, you’re in for a treat. TT Games has always been able to instill a wonderful, whimsical sense of humor into all of its games, and the world of Harry Potter is a perfect fit for their approach. Whether you’re young or old, playing for your little ones, or playing for yourself, this will be the perfect way to breeze through Halloween and kick off your fall.

From this morning’s press release, here’s a brief rundown of everything you’ll get in this collection:

“LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4 is based on the first four films—Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire—allowing fans to experience Harry’s first four years at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in full LEGO form.

“LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7 transports players through the final four films—Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 & 2—to experience Harry’s last years at Hogwarts and his battle against Lord Voldemort in the ultimate fight between good and evil.”

Accio, hype! Will you guys be diving back into this fan favorite next month?