LEGO Horizon Adventures Latest Patch Notes Fixes Minor Gameplay Issues

Released around the same time as Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, LEGO Horizon Adventures reinterpreted the events of the original 2017 action-adventure title with the building blocks of The Lego Group and Studio Gobo. The title received mixed reviews from critics but is quite popular among younger audiences. In the latest patch notes, LEGO Horizon Adventures will bring various fixes and improvements for common issues like getting stuck on the prologue loading screen and character movement.

LEGO Horizon Adventures patch 1.04 isn’t too long as a good amount of the fixes are within the character, combat, and co-op section. There are also fixes for various audio, text, and localization issues. Mother’s Heart has also gotten a few improvements with levels like ‘Stay Frosty’ receiving fixes regarding non-elemental weapons being used on element-afflicted enemies.

Here’s a look at the official patch 1.04 notes for Guerrilla Games’ latest LEGO Horizon Adventures update:

PATCH NOTES – Patch 1.04

KNOWN ISSUES

We’ve heard our community’s feedback and appreciate any issues that have been flagged to us.

Lighting may appear blown out on HDR Steam Deck. To resolve this, either disable HDR or increase the max luminance value to 4500 in the graphics settings.

The game may crash on boot on specific 13th and 14th generation Intel CPUs. To resolve this a BIOS update may be required. More information is available here.

FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

Runs

Fixed an issue where the player could become stuck on a loading screen during the Prologue. Come onnn, we don’t have time, we need to save the world!

Fixed an issue where loading screen music could play during a cinematic. The loading screen music is great, but that’s for loading… screens.

Mother’s Heart

Fixed an issue where the ‘Stay Frosty’, ‘Flaming Ninjas!’ and ‘Silent Storm’ challenges would not progress when defeating element-afflicted enemies with a non-elemental weapon. Now you can save your elemental arrows for them pesky Corruptors!

Fixed an issue where the ‘A Brush with Greatness’ challenge did not accurately count when changing zone colors. Change alllll the colors!

Fixed an issue where the Wardrobe could become blocked after the player threw a chicken into it. Why would you even do this, poor chicky.

Characters, Combat & Co-op

Fixed an issue where Varl could become stuck in place when catching a Boomerang or Homing Spear. He just got a bit scared; it happens to us all.

Fixed an issue where the Brick Remover gadget would not destroy Corruption Pools. The Brick Remover had a firmware upgrade.

Fixed an issue where Broadheads could become stuck at the edges of the area. Now they’ll attack you instead! That’s better, right?

Fixed an issue where the aim indicators for the Spreadshot Bow would disappear for the guest player. Player 2 always has it on hard mode…

Other