Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 Enlists The Inhumans

Warner Bros.’ upcoming Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 already has a pretty full roster of superstars to choose from, including Spider-Man 2099, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther, Spider-Gwen and a number of others. But now it’s getting a dose of Inhuman power.

The company announced today that the cast of Marvel’s Inhumans, which makes its premiere next week on ABC, will be joining the game, including Black Bolt, Medusa, Crystal, Gorgon, Maximum, Karnak, and, of course, Lockjaw – because you can’t have a battle crew without an adorable, enormous dog, right?

In addition, the game will also introduce a new hub area that will be featured based on the Inhuman city of Attilan.

The debut trailer for the add-on is above, and features a lot of characters in action – as well as a hair dryer that’s definitely working overtime. The official description for the Inhumans is below:

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment today released a new vignette for LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, spotlighting members of the Inhuman Royal Family, including Black Bolt, Medusa, Crystal, Karnak, Gorgon, Maximus and the lovable canine, Lockjaw, all in LEGO form. Also showcased is their ancestral home, the Inhuman city of Attilan, which is one of 18 different iconic Marvel locations featured in the game, all ripped from time and space to form the expansive Open Hub World of Chronopolis.

And in case you missed it, here’s a general description for the game:

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 is an all-new, epic adventure and sequel to the smash hit, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes. This original branching storyline, co-written by award-winning comics writer Kurt Busiek, transports players into a cosmic battle across a myriad of Marvel locations ripped from time and space into the incredible Open Hub World of Chronopolis. Packed with signature LEGO humor for fans of all ages, gamers will go head-to-head with the time-travelling Kang the Conqueror in this fun-filled journey spanning the Marvel Universe.

Be sure to check out our impressions as well of the Guardians of the Galaxy level!