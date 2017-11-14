Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2’s Launch Trailer Sets An Epic Stage For Battle

It’s finally here, Marvel fans – an epic adventure for fans of all ages!

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has announced that it has launched Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Nintendo Switch, featuring a number of playable characters from across the Marvel universe, including Thor, Black Panther, the Guardians of the Galaxy and over 200 more.

“In this all-new, epic adventure, the time-travelling Super Villain Kang the Conqueror has stolen numerous Marvel cities and locations ripped from time and space to form the expansive Open Hub World of Chronopolis. To foil Kang’s diabolical plans, an elite team of Super Heroes must band together in cosmic battle that takes players on an exciting journey across the Marvel Universe,” the company noted in a press release.

The game features two-player co-op support, as well as four-player versus battles and a huge story campaign that will take you across the open world of Chronopolis, in an effort to shut Kang down for good.

“Packed with signature LEGO humor, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 delivers a huge, intergalactic saga that spans the Marvel Universe,” said Tom Stone, Managing Director, TT Games Publishing. “The game introduces new features and an incredibly large open world for players to roam and explore, from the mythical land of Asgard to the deep space base of Knowhere and many more imaginative settings.”

“The game offers unprecedented opportunities for exploration and imaginative creative play within the LEGO version of the Marvel Universe,” said Sean William McEvoy, VP, Digital Games & Apps, The LEGO Group. “It’s great to see so many larger-than-life characters, settings, and stories coming to life in this vibrant, beautiful, and epic game.”

“Whether you’re a Marvel fan or a LEGO fan, the collaboration with LEGO and TT Games has produced an original experience that will be fun for all players,” said Jay Ong, SVP, Games & Innovation, Marvel Entertainment. “With a huge array of brand new characters from the Marvel Universe and an all-new mind-bending time manipulation mechanic, this game is sure to provide hours of fresh and authentic gameplay.”

Here’s a quick rundown of characters you’ll find within this heavily packed game: Ant-Man, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Cosmo the Spacedog, Cowboy Captain America, Doctor Octopus, Doctor Strange, Ghost Rider, Green Goblin, Groot, Gwenpool, Hawkeye, Howard the Duck, Hulk, Iron Man, Luke Cage, Ms. Marvel, Rocket Raccoon, She-Hulk, Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man, Star-Lord, Thor, and many more. As far as where you’ll be able to go, you’ll find a number of familiar locations, including Asgard, Attilan, Knowhere, the Coliseum, Hala, Hydra Empire, Kang’s Citadel, K’un-Lun, Lemuria, Manhattan, Medieval England, Noir New York, 2099 Nueva York, Old West, The Swamp, and Xandar.

So, yeah. You’re going to be busy for a while. Watch the trailer above and pick up the game now!