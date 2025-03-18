LEGO Pokemon Sets Coming in 2026

Pokemon LEGO sets will be coming out next year. After a leak appeared online, LEGO and The Pokemon Company have now officially announced a collaboration between the 2 companies. A teaser trailer has been revealed, which shows Pikachu’s distinctive tail being built out of yellow and brown LEGO bricks, while generating a whole lot of electricity. A full build isn’t shown, but the teaser ends with the LEGO and Pokemon logos appearing. Unfortunately, that doesn’t give us much information, but that should be more than enough to get fans excited.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Obviously, this collaboration is still pretty far away, and we don’t know how far into 2026 the first sets will appear. As such, it’s hard to say when we might get a look at what’s in store. That’s not too unusual for LEGO, though. The company announced a LEGO version of the Game Boy back in January, and the set has still not been fully revealed yet. Readers can find the full teaser in the Reddit post embedded below.

While Nintendo and LEGO have been working together over the last few years, The Pokemon Company exists as a separate entity, with its own partnerships and collaborations. The Pokemon Company has worked with Mattel for a long time, resulting in a plethora of Mega Bloks sets based on the franchise. From smaller builds of individual Pokemon, to a replica of the Pokedex, Mega Bloks has taken great advantage of the license. However, it seems that partnership will soon come to an end, and LEGO will be getting the rights to make building sets based on the brand.

Unfortunately, there’s no way of knowing what to expect from LEGO. It’s possible we could see a bunch of options in the BrickHeadz line, or we could see actual sets and Minifigs. There are a lot of great locations from the Pokemon games that could be replicated, from Pokemon Centers modeled after their appearances in specific games, to iconic buildings like Prism Tower from Pokemon Legends: Z-A. We could even get a creepy build based on Lavender Town’s Pokemon Tower, complete with sound effects from Pokemon Red, Blue, and Yellow. Another possibility is that we could see pixel-inspired builds, similar to LEGO’s excellent Super Mario World: Mario & Yoshi set.

RELATED: Pokemon Go Players are Fuming After Niantic Admits Shiny Pokemon Encounter Mistake

While Mattel has done a pretty nice job with the Pokemon brand, it seems like there are a lot of Pokemon fans excited to see what LEGO does with the brand. When it comes to building toys, there’s a reason they’ve built such a strong reputation, and it’s exciting to see what’s in store. 2026 happens to be the 30th anniversary of the Pokemon brand, and while that’s still a long way away, it already looks like it’s shaping up to be a very big year.

What Pokemon LEGO sets are you hoping to see? Are you happy to see the brand switch hands? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!