LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Darkness Rises Trailer Released

During the Future Games Show Spring Showcase, a new trailer was released for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. As its name implies, the “Darkness Rises” trailer focuses heavily on the villains from the game, including Emperor Palpatine, Darth Vader, Jango Fett, Kylo Ren, Captain Phasma, and more. Lasting more than two minutes in length, the trailer gives us a good look at some pivotal moments from the films, including Obi-Wan and Anakin’s battle on Mustafar, Vader and Luke’s clash on Bespin, and more. These are some of the darker moments in the Star Wars saga, but the trademark LEGO humor can still be found, of course!

The new “Darkness Rises” trailer for the game can be found embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There is a lot of anticipation ahead of the release of The Skywalker Saga! Developer TT Games has offered a number of different adaptations of the Star Wars films over the years, but this one seems incredibly ambitious, offering players the chance to experience all nine of the main chapters in the Star Wars canon. Each movie consists of five levels, and players can enjoy them in any order that they please. The game will also feature more than 300 playable characters spanning the films, with fan favorites included, as well as a number of obscure choices. A full list has not been officially revealed, but a leaked list recently appeared online.

Of course, the number of playable characters will grow shortly after launch, as several DLC packs will be offered. The packs will allow players to select from a number of Star Wars favorites outside of the three trilogies, including characters from The Mandalorian, Rogue One, Solo, and The Bad Batch. That’s quite a bit of Star Wars content, and fans will be able to experience it for themselves very soon!

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is set to release April 5th on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Readers can check out all of our previouscoverage of the game right here.

Are you planning to check out LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga? What do you think of the game’s latest trailer? Let us know inthe comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!