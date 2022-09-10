LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition Announced With Obi-Wan Kenobi DLC

A new version of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - dubbed the "Galactic Edition" – has been announced. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was released earlier this year after a rather extended wait. The last LEGO Star Wars game, LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens, was released in 2016 and adapted the titular 2015 film. Some expected more games to adapt the remainder of the trilogy or the spin-offs, but they never came, as TT Games opted to focus on a larger game that compiled every mainline Star Wars film into one title. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was announced in 2019 ahead of the release of The Rise of Skywalker, but due to things like COVID, the game took a while to release. Now, it's here and fans are loving it.

Later this year, the action will keep going with LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition. This version includes all of the game's DLC, including some upcoming packs. On November 1st, players will be able to pick up this new edition for $79.99 and get all of the current DLC plus the upcoming Character Collection 2, which includes six new character packs that add over 30 new characters. These new packs feature characters from Andor, LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Book of Boba Fett, Star Wars: Rebels, and Star Wars: The Clone Wars. These packs will be sold individually at $2.99 a piece, but players can purchase the collections for $14.99 each or $24.99 together if they don't want to buy a new version of the game. However, if you do purchase a digital copy of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition, you will unlock a special Classic Obi-Wan Kenobi character.

Needless to say, there are no shortage of characters to play as in this new iteration of LEGO Star Wars. If you have yet to play the game, this may be the perfect time to grab the game. It's worth noting that the special Classic Obi-Wan Kenobi character isn't available separately from the new version of the game, so you will have to shell out a lot of money if you want that specific version of the character.

What do you think of the new version of the game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.