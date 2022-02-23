LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Video Reveals Pew Pew Mode

The LEGO video games have always had a unique sense of humor, and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga seems to be no exception! Earlier today, Warner Bros. Games released a new behind-the-scenes video, in which the company revealed new modes that will be available in the game. For example, the new Pew Pew mode is an option that replaces all of the traditional weapon noises with “phonetic mouth noises.” If players enable the mode, they’ll hear members of the development team saying things like “pew pew” instead of traditional blaster fire or lightsaber sounds!

The behind-the-scenes video can be found embedded below. Readers can see the mode discussed around the 4:13 mark.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Frankly, the mode seems pretty ridiculous, but it’s not the only strange mode players can choose. In addition to Pew Pew mode, the game will also have a Mumble mode, where the traditional dialogue is replaced by the mumble sounds that were present in the earlier LEGO Star Wars games. It definitely seems a fun throwback for long-time fans of the LEGO games! In the video, we can see other modes listed, including “Retro Mode” and “Comedy Weapons,” but neither has been detailed at this time.

As its name implies, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga encompasses all nine major installments in the Star Wars canon, from The Phantom Menace, through The Rise of Skywalker. Naturally, that means players will be able to select from a number of major Star Wars characters, including traditional protagonists like Luke, Anakin, and Rey. The game will also feature a number of obscure characters like Yaddle. With all we’ve seen from the game so far, it’s looking like LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will have all of the heart and humor fans have come to expect from the series!

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is set to release April 5th on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you planning to check out LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga? What do you think of these new modes? Let us know inthe comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!