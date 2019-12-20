LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Reveals New Trailer

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has now officially released as of late Thursday night with the discourse already well underway online, but that’s not the only Star Wars reveal that’s happened this week. TT Games, the developer of the acclaimed LEGO Star Wars series that lets players control LEGO versions of their favorite Star Wars characters, dropped a new trailer for the upcoming LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga game. It’s a game that includes the stories of all nine saga films, and it’s scheduled to be released some time in 2020.

The trailer above released for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on Friday to show a montage of different Star Wars scenes as they happened throughout the main movies. We even see some scenes from the newest film, The Rise of Skywalker, at the end of the trailer like the one where Rey flips over Kylo Ren’s TIE Fighter.

This new preview of the game is a “Countdown Trailer” which might suggest that some sort of release date or at least an announcement may be happening before too long, but it still doesn’t offer an actual release date for the game. It’s still scheduled to release some time in 2020, according to the trailer, and it’ll be available for the Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC platforms.

A brand new decade. A brand new game. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga arrives 2020! pic.twitter.com/okH1MRToZf — TT Games (@TTGames) December 20, 2019

Be sure to enjoy this mini montage in 4K on our YouTube channel here: https://t.co/6lgUoMiwDe We can’t wait to share much more with you next year! 😁 — TT Games (@TTGames) December 20, 2019

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was first revealed months ago as part of Xbox’s E3 presentation. It’s supposed to feature hundreds of playable characters which will make it have “the most ever for a LEGO Star Wars game,” according to the announcement page on the Star Wars site from when the game was first revealed.

“LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga marks our return to the franchise that kicked off the LEGO video game series,” said Tom Stone, managing director of TT Games. “The game will give fans an all-new LEGO Star Wars experience with complete freedom to explore the LEGO Star Wars galaxy. It was an absolute pleasure to be part of the launch of the original LEGO Star Wars game and it’s equally exciting to now move the series forward and help create a new era of LEGO Star Wars games.”

The LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga game does not yet have a release date, but it’s scheduled to launch some time in 2020.